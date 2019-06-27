Graphika Chief Innovation Officer Camille Francois Named as MIT Technology Review 2019 "Innovator Under 35"

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphika announced today that Chief Innovation Officer Camille Francois has been named to MIT Technology Review's annual list of "Innovators Under 35" as a Visionary. Every year, the world renowned media company has recognized a list of exceptionally talented technologists whose work has great potential to transform the world.

In an age where democracies are under threat from foreign-sponsored disinformation campaigns, Camille's research at Graphika has shined a critical light on the underground efforts around the world to harass human rights activists and journalists and influence elections through social media manipulation around the world. She and her team were tapped by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to analyze years of data from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Their work revealed that the information operations went deeper and lasted longer than previously believed.

Camille is a Mozilla fellow and an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University. Prior to joining Graphika, Camille was a principal researcher at Google in the Jigsaw team, where she focused on state-sponsored cyber threats against civil society, propaganda and violent extremism, and on fairness in machine learning. Camille's work focuses on understanding the bleeding edge of digital threats, and creating new methods to protect democracies, detect sophisticated disinformation campaigns, and protect Internet users.

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: "MIT Technology Review's annual Innovators Under 35 list is a chance for us to honor the outstanding people behind the breakthrough technologies of the year that have the potential to disrupt our lives. These profiles offer a glimpse into what the face of technology looks like today as well as in the future."

Learn more about this year's honorees on the MIT Technology Review website here and in the July/August print magazine, which hits newsstands worldwide on July 2.

About Graphika

Graphika is the network analysis firm trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Silicon Valley, human rights organizations, and universities to map and navigate complex social landscapes.

Graphika helps partners around the world discover how communities form online and map the flow of influence and information within large-scale social networks. Organizations rely on Graphika to educate about the global disinformation landscape, protect against coordinated and inauthentic online activity, monitor new digital threats, and understand how to effectively reach online audiences through marketing channels.

The company was founded in 2013 by John Kelly, Ph.D., a pioneer in this field and source of expert testimony on foreign interference in the U.S. presidential election before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

About EmTech MIT

Launched in 1999, MIT Technology Review's annual flagship conference has a longstanding legacy of exploring the biggest technologies and trends of the day. On September 17-29, 2019, EmTech MIT will offer a carefully curated perspective on the most significant developments of the year, including artificial intelligence, climate adaption, personalized medicine, data security, and more. Part of the esteemed EmTech Event Series, this conference conducts a deep dive into how these technologies impact society, research, education, and life as we know it. Hosted on the MIT campus in Cambridge MA, EmTech MIT features conversations from innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, industry leaders and some of the world's most brilliant minds. In addition, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 are all invited to appear at the event, representing the best and brightest technologists the world has to offer. Learn more .

