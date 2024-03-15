|
15.03.2024 18:54:56
Graphjet, Energem merge to create direct biomass-to-graphite company
Graphjet Technology, developer of technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, and Energem (Nasdaq: ENCP, ENCPW) closed their previously announced merger and on Friday, Graphjet’s ordinary shares start trading as (Nasdaq: GTI).Graphjet’s warrants will be delisted from Nasdaq and begin trading on the OTC as (GTIWW). The transaction creates the only pure-play publicly traded direct biomass-to-graphite company, establishing Graphjet as the leading source of graphite and graphene for the U.S market, the company said.Graphjet has raised $5.8 million through the transaction and said it anticipates that additional fundraising will be necessary to accelerate its growth strategy and expand its manufacturing capacity.“We are thrilled to list Graphjet on the Nasdaq, particularly at this crucial moment of critical material demand and limited availability for the U.S. market,” CEO Aiden Lee said in a press release.“With China dominating more than 97% of all graphite production, we look forward to becoming the leading supplier to the U.S. market to support its burgeoning battery storage and EV industries,” Lee said. “Our patented technologies are capable of producing graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, which fills a critical supply need for these highly strategic materials, as demand is expected to continue to accelerate over the next several years.”Graphjet said its commercial and patented vertically integrated technologies and process cuts the carbon footprint by 83% while reducing costs by 80%.By 2pm EDT, Graphjet’s stock had risen over 5% on the Nasdaq. The company has a $56.6 million market capitalization.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Graphite Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Graphite Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Energem Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-2 Wt
|12,98
|10,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.