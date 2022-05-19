+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 16:00:00

Gratsi, a Premium Mediterranean Inspired Boxed Wine Company, launches a "Provence Style" Rose

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratsi, a Premium Mediterranean Inspired Boxed wine company, launches a "Provence Style" Rose. After launching in the spring of 2021 as a premium DTC (Direct to Consumer) Boxed Wine company, Gratsi is on pace to grow ~10X YoY primarily driven by subscription revenue and repeat purchases. 

Gratsi

Gratsi, a Premium Mediterranean Inspired Boxed Wine Company, launches a "Provence Style" Rose 

Gratsi currently has two "Southern European Restaurant Style" wines: 

  • Old Country Red: An easy, everyday drinking red blend. Fruity and dry with balanced acidity and tannins.
  • Old Country White: A refreshing, bright, and fruity white blend with a strong base of Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp acids, clean and dry finish.

"Historically the 3L box has been a package for discount wines that often have lots of residual sugars and unnecessary cost saving ingredients. The format itself is superior to bottles in many ways, we were curious to see if people would be open to drinking premium wine from a box" states Stephen Vlahos, Co-Founder and CEO of Gratsi. Vlahos continues, "Our customer reviews and subscription revenues speak for themselves."

Due to adamant customer demand, Gratsi has just launched its 3rd and final wine SKU "Old Country Rosé," a Provence style dry Rosé.

About Gratsi

Gratsi is teaching Americans to drink American wine like Italians drink Italian wine. Family sized, premium, low sugar wines that ship straight to your door every month. 

For more information, please visit www.gratsi.com.

For all investor-related inquiries, please reach out to investors@gratsi.com.

Media Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gratsi-a-premium-mediterranean-inspired-boxed-wine-company-launches-a-provence-style-rose-301550688.html

SOURCE Gratsi

