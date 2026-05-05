Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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05.05.2026 17:09:54
Gratus Wealth Trims QQEW Stake by $22 Million -- Is Equal-Weight Nasdaq Still Worth Holding?
According to a recent SEC filing, Gratus Wealth Advisors, LLC, significantly reduced its stake in the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW), selling 164,630 shares during Q1 2026. The estimated transaction value was $22.3 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value in QQEW declined by $25.0 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement during the period.The First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (QQEW) tracks the Nasdaq-100 through an equal-weight methodology -- meaning each of the index's roughly 100 holdings receives a similar allocation, rather than concentrating heavily in the largest companies.At first glance, selling more than 60% of an ETF position looks significant -- but some context helps put this move in perspective. Gratus is a wealth management firm, and the 13F filing reflects a snapshot of holdings at quarter-end rather than a real-time window into the firm's thinking. The filing alone doesn't tell us why the position was trimmed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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