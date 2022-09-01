Gravie Pay™ Expands Broadly to Gravie Health Plan Members

Interest-free, pay-over-time solution helps members handle out-of-pocket expenses amid nation's growing medical debt problem

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie announced that beginning today, it will broadly expand Gravie health plan members' access to Gravie PayTM, an interest-free, pay-over-time solution that members can use to pay for any medical bill subject to their out-of-pocket responsibility, whether planned or unexpected. The solution is a pioneer in the healthcare industry and was inspired by buy now, pay later services in other industries that continue to soar in popularity with consumers. The expansion follows a yearlong pilot of Gravie Pay.

"We believe that people shouldn't have to choose between getting the care they need and risking their financial future," says Marek Ciolko, Gravie co-founder and co-CEO. "With Gravie's Comfort plan, our members can already access most of their primary care with no out-of-pocket cost, and now with Gravie Pay, they will have a flexible way to pay for the rest of their healthcare expenses. Medical debt is out of control in America, and it's not only negatively affecting people's finances – it's also adversely affecting their health."

More than 100 million Americans are struggling with medical debt, and half of U.S. adults don't have the cash to cover an unexpected $500 healthcare bill, according to a recent KFF poll. Healthcare has become the largest source of debt in collections in the U.S. Despite the issue reaching endemic levels, the healthcare industry as a whole has been lacking in solutions.

Gravie's flagship health plan, Comfort, boasts an impressive list of no-cost services, ensuring members are rarely responsible for out-of-pocket expenses. For those less common situations, Gravie Pay offers a way to ease the financial burden and provide even more peace of mind. Members will have access to Gravie Pay through their member portal that will allow them to pay for out-of-pocket expenses at their own pace, making it possible to prioritize their health without compromising their financial wellbeing.

No credit check will be required for Gravie Pay, and members will be able to seamlessly access this service to pay for eligible expenses under their health plan – for medical bills planned or unexpected. This unique offering makes it easier for members to access the financial flexibility they need, with the ability to spread payments out for up to 12 months with no interest or fees.

After paying their provider with Gravie Pay, members will be able to select a monthly repayment plan that works for them, paying at their own pace without fees or interest. Repayments are seamless and can be automatically set up as a payroll deduction.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

