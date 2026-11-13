Gravity Aktie
WKN DE: A14SPA / ISIN: US38911N2062
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13.11.2026 15:10:55
Gravity Q3 Earnings Climb 7.7%
(RTTNews) - Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY), a South Korean electronic gaming and multimedia company, on Thursday reported increase in third quarter earnings, over the last year.
Net profit attributable to parent company was $15.787 million, an increase of 7.7 percent year-over-year. In Korean currency, the net profit was KRW21.407 billion compared to KRW19.869 billion last year.
On a per share basis, the net profit attributable to the parent company was KRW3,081 and KRW2,859 respectively.
Profit before tax was $20.416 million, up 1.8 percent from the previous year. In Korean equivalents, the profit before tax was KRW 27.684 billion, as against the previous year's comparative figure of KRW27.207 billion.
Operating profit climbed 35 percent to $21.186 million from year ago.
Total revenues for the quarter rose 41.9 percent to $145.397 million from last year. In Korean currency, the revenues were KRW197.146 billion compared to KRW138.894 billion prior year.
GRVY shares traded at $67.41 Thursday in the after-hours on Nasdaq, gaining 15 cents from the closing price.
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