GRAVITY'S PIONEERING URBAN EV CHARGERS DEBUT AT NY AUTO SHOW: FASTEST, SMALLEST AND OPTIMIZED TO KEEP ELECTRIC BILLS DOWN AND THE GRID HEALTHY

360kW in a charger no bigger than a suitcase: Gravity's true fast charging tech solving the speed, space and power challenges holding back EV adoption in big cities

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the pioneering electric vehicle infrastructure & fleet start-up, today debuted its new urban fast-charger (TFC-C1) at the New York Auto Show that solves the speed, space and power challenges impeding EV adoption in urban areas.

At 360kW, Gravity's device delivers a faster charge than any other equipment on the market, while sized to fit virtually in any constrained indoor parking space, with floor, wall, and ceiling mounting options. Gravity is installing 24 of the new chargers at its Manhattan Plaza public charging hub on 42nd Street this spring, where they'll serve the public and Gravity's growing fleet of EV yellow taxis.

Gravity's fast-charging equipment also solves one of the key constraints holding back EV adoption: the high costs of power. Because electric bills are largely driven by peak-demand charges, adding high-powered EV charging to a site can dramatically increase electricity costs. Gravity's charging system continuously balances the power demand from each vehicle with the demand from other site uses, while flexibly allocating power to chargers and managing total site peak-demand. This system ensures the largest driver of electricity bill costs holds roughly constant, while supplying each vehicle with the maximum power it can handle, lowering the cost of EV charging and helping smooth demand on the grid.

"We have redesigned this equipment from the ground up to solve the big problems facing EV charging today. Not only can we offer our partners equipment that's 50-times faster than the most common chargers, we can actually bring their electric bills down in the process—all while making it easier for the electric grid to handle the growing demands of EV charging. This is going to revolutionize the way big cities like New York approach charging infrastructure and the broader transition to clean energy," said Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity.

Gravity's new chargers are being exhibited at the NY Auto Show alongside two new advanced EV yellow taxis from its growing fleet, both of which are now fully licensed to serve on New York City streets.

Gravity's Fast-Charger

Power: 360kw

Size: 39in (length) x 18in (width) x 8in (depth)

Mounting: Floor, ceiling or wall mount

Cables: Liquid cooled CCS cables (>500amp) with proprietary cable retraction systems for ease of use without the mess and risks of exposed charging cables.

Gravity, Inc is a sustainable mobility startup focusing on EV infrastructure, energy management and EV fleets. Gravity's solutions bring together best-in-class equipment and integrated software, seamless customer interfaces and unique amenities that increase productivity. Gravity is opening Manhattan's first and only True Fast Charging site in 2022 and has just launched a pioneering all-EV yellow taxi fleet, reinvigorating one of New York City's most iconic brands. Gravity partners with building owners and parking operators to customize portfolio-wide conversions to electric vehicle charging, with the ability to support both individual EV drivers and large EV fleets.

