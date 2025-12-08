Gray Media Announces Private Offering Of $250 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Gray Media, Inc. (GTN), a television broadcasting company, Monday announced on purchase deal with the investors to sell $250 million aggregate principal amount of 9.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2032 in a private offering.

The additional notes will be issued at 102% of par plus accrued interest from and including July 18, 2025. The offering is expected to close on December 12.

The additional notes are being offered to redeem a portion of GTN's outstanding 10.50% senior secured first lien notes, due 2029, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

The additional notes are part of the same issuance of, and rank equally and form a single series with, the currently outstanding $900 million aggregate principal amount of Gray Media's 9.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2032, which were issued in July 2025.