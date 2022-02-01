Graybar Named a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has been named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage. This marks the second year Energage has presented Top Workplaces USA, and the second year Graybar has been named to this prestigious list.

"We are honored to be named as a national top workplace for the second consecutive year," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This award is especially meaningful because it is based solely on feedback from our employees. Graybar has the best employees in our industry, and I am proud of the work they do every day to serve our customers and move our company forward."

This is the second year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 15-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 60 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

