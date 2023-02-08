Grayshift Introduces Powerful New Capabilities and Exclusive Mobile Device Support in ArtifactIQ, the First Cloud-Native Mobile Device Forensic Analysis Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced powerful new capabilities in its cloud-native forensic analysis solution ArtifactIQ, formerly known as Reveal by Grayshift. Currently available to public safety agencies, ArtifactIQ transforms how public safety agencies access, analyze, and manage digital evidence in near-real time.

First launched in August 2022, ArtifactIQ can deliver Time-to-First-Fact (TTFF) in as little as five minutes for public safety investigations. Every month Grayshift hosts Innovation Week, which introduces new capabilities that further accelerate and streamline the digital forensic investigation process.

In this latest release, ArtifactIQ delivers powerful new features that improve the investigative process and better enable real-time collaboration among investigators, detectives, and prosecutors. ArtifactIQ capabilities now include:

Expanded analysis capabilities and artifact support including:

Improved Samsung location history, which is exclusive to ArtifactIQ



3rd party apps (i.e., photos, messaging, call logs, version number, etc.)

Enhanced detection of Child Exploitation or Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) with:

Access to one of the world's largest datasets of known CSAM images



Ability to filter, tag, and/or mask images identified as explicit or matching CSAM before sharing with the investigatory team

Improved collaboration across investigatory teams via flexible reporting capabilities that enable:

Filtering of tagged artifacts by category ­­­or user for reports



Adding custom fields to case reports



Including or excluding notes with tagged artifacts



Saving and/or locking case reports

Improved user experience through:

Centralized User Management to manage individual access levels to GrayKey extractions



In-product chat to find answers or connect with Support



Access to stored GrayKey extractions for up to one year

"ArtifactIQ is the industry's first cloud-native multi-tenant analytics solution for digital forensic investigations. It has been built from the ground up using modern web technology with an innovative approach to security," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "The feedback thus far has been incredible. Users praise its ability to begin parsing mobile extractions while downloading as a real game changer. Time is always critical, and ArtifactIQ provides access to digital evidence faster."

For more information about cloud-native mobile forensic analytics with ArtifactIQ by Grayshift or apply for a free trial, visit https://www.grayshift.com/artifactiq/.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

