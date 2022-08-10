Grayshift Promotes David Scruggs to Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced the promotion of David Scruggs from Vice President of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, he will lead revenue-generation within the organization and executive team.

"David is a highly effective leader and has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of Grayshift," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "His sales leadership, business acumen, enthusiasm, and passion for the mission of law enforcement agencies give him the instinctive ability to understand our customers' needs, motivate our sales team, and continue driving our global expansion."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Scruggs will lead Grayshift's Go-to-Market strategy for public safety agencies, channel partner engagement, and pre-sales engineering worldwide.

He will develop cross-functional growth strategies, oversee all existing and new partner relationships, and ensure that customers' digital forensics needs are incorporated into revenue development.

Scruggs has over twenty years of experience in the cyber security technology sector. Before joining Grayshift in 2020, he served as Senior Director, Workload and Analytics, for Cisco Systems, where he played a key role in the successful integration of Cisco Security acquisitions. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Sales at Lancope, where he successfully scaled the business to acquisition. Previously he held multiple sales roles with IBM and Internet Security Systems.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

CONTACT:

Jody Ma Kissling

(833) 472-9539

media@grayshift.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grayshift-promotes-david-scruggs-to-chief-revenue-officer-301603300.html

SOURCE Grayshift