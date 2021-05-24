Greasezilla Announces Investment from Sheltowee CleanTech Fund for New Site Development

LANSING, W.Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Downey Ridge Environmental Company, developer of Greasezilla™ FOG separation and processing systems, announces that Sheltowee CleanTech Fund I, LLC, is investing over $8 million to expand Greasezilla technology nationwide. Greasezilla will invest the capital to build ten new Greasezilla FOG receiving stations with private and public joint venture partners across the country.

Eric Dobson, CEO of Sheltowee CleanTech Fund said, "This is the second investment we have made in Greasezilla. The company initially caught our attention for its unique ability to convert FOG waste into energy with an exceptional return on investment. Greasezilla has created a viable and lucrative model to advance waste reduction, water recovery and biofuel production initiatives for concrete advancements in a more sustainable world."

Greasezilla is the leading solution provider for managing the overabundance of FOG created by food establishments and industrial food production facilities worldwide. Initially developed for independent grease haulers, Greasezilla's ability to turn the problem of FOG waste into a sustainable energy source addresses larger infrastructure, environmental and energy issues. As a result, Greasezilla is finding significant market opportunities in wastewater treatment facilities, food processing plants, independent pumpers, biofuels and biodiesel production.

"Our systems effectively turn a negative value waste stream into resources while also generating incomparable profitability for operators, both from FOG processing fees and biofuel sales. No other technology in the industry can match it," said Brian Levine, EVP, Downey Ridge Environmental Company, "Greasezilla will use the funding to place FOG separation systems across the country in joint ventures, fueling its growth as one of the fastest growing clean tech companies."

Greasezilla is changing the paradigm for FOG disposal by replacing traditional landfilling and incineration practices with a model for resource recovery. By separating FOG into its basic components, Greasezilla generates a consolidated Brown Grease Advanced Biofuel (ABF) that can be sold as a commodity. The ABF, with a moisture content of less than one percent, also provides an ideal, low-cost, conversion-ready feedstock for biodiesel producers.

To learn more about Greasezilla's FOG separation system and international biofuel distribution network, visit www.greasezilla.com . For information on the Sheltowee syndicated private equity network, visit www.sheltowee.com.

