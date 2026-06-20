Grab Holdings Aktie

Grab Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C8H0 / ISIN: KYG4124C1096

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20.06.2026 08:00:03

Great British summer savings: grab family deals on days out, films and more

Government’s temporary VAT cut aims to ease cost of living for families this summer – here’s what’s on offerFrom Thursday families can enjoy a cut-price trip to Legoland or the cinema to watch Toy Story 5 as the government’s school holiday discount scheme Great British summer savings gets under way.Billed by Rachel Reeves as a way to “support families with the little treats in life”, the temporary VAT cut will reduce ticket prices at family attractions such as zoos and theme parks as well as the cost of children’s cinema tickets and restaurant meals. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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