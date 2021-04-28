+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
28.04.2021 02:40:00

Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in the province, such as casinos, will be required to close in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Casino Nova Scotia -  Sydney as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. AST.

"Our properties in Nova Scotia had been operating safely and restoring services as part of the phased reopening in the province, affording us the opportunity to bring back many of our team members and offer a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests. With the increased presence of COVID-19 in many areas of Canada in recent weeks, we feel the various closures undertaken by provincial governments and health authorities are important measures at this time," stated Terrance Doyle, Great Canadian's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Although this continues to be a difficult time for our team members across the country, we are confident that as mass vaccination programs continue, the wider reopening of the economy including casinos, is something we can all look forward to soon," concluded Doyle.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario

Status


New Brunswick

Status

Casino Woodbine

Closed


Casino New Brunswick

Open with restrictions

Elements Casino Mohawk

Closed




Elements Casino Flamboro

Closed


Nova Scotia

Status

Casino Ajax

Closed


Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax

Closed

Great Blue Heron Casino

Closed


Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney

Closing April 27

Elements Casino Grand River

Closed




Elements Casino Brantford

Closed


British Columbia

Status

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

Closed


All properties in British Columbia

Closed

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs

Closed




Shorelines Casino Belleville

Closed



Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Closed




ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
39 Wynford Drive
North York, ON
M3C 3K5
Website: www.gcgaming.com

