Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in the province, such as casinos, will be required to close in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. AST.

"Our properties in Nova Scotia had been operating safely and restoring services as part of the phased reopening in the province, affording us the opportunity to bring back many of our team members and offer a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests. With the increased presence of COVID-19 in many areas of Canada in recent weeks, we feel the various closures undertaken by provincial governments and health authorities are important measures at this time," stated Terrance Doyle, Great Canadian's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Although this continues to be a difficult time for our team members across the country, we are confident that as mass vaccination programs continue, the wider reopening of the economy including casinos, is something we can all look forward to soon," concluded Doyle.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Casino New Brunswick Open with restrictions Elements Casino Mohawk Closed





Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Nova Scotia Status Casino Ajax Closed

Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax Closed Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney Closing April 27 Elements Casino Grand River Closed





Elements Casino Brantford Closed

British Columbia Status Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Closed

All properties in British Columbia Closed Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Closed





Shorelines Casino Belleville Closed



Shorelines Casino Peterborough Closed







ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

39 Wynford Drive

North York, ON

M3C 3K5

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation