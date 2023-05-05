Great Elm Group Names Jason Reese To Succeed Peter Reed As CEO

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) announced Friday that Peter Reed has resigned as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. The Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Jason Reese to the additional role of CEO effective upon Reed's resignation.

Reese assumes the CEO position as a financial services executive with over 30 years of experience founding and growing multiple financial services and real estate companies.

Reese served as the Executive Chairman of Great Elm's Board of Directors since February 2020 and will now serve as Chairman of the Board and CEO. Reese is the Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Capital Asset Management, LLC and the Co-Founder of Imperial Capital, LLC, both founded in 1997.

During his time at Imperial Capital, Reese formed Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC in 2014, focusing on the Industrial Outdoor Storage sector, and continues to serve on the Board of Directors. He is also a founding member of City Ventures, LLC, a California-based private home builder, and has served on the Board of Directors since its inception in 2009. Reese is the largest beneficial owner of Great Elm stock.