Great Learning Expands to Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, India's leading Ed-tech platform for working professionals today announced that it is expanding its geographic footprint globally to Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. The company will offer three of its most popular programs in Data Science & Business Analytics (PGP-DSBA - a special international variant of its business analytics program PGP-BABI ranked #1 in India for the last 4 years), Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (PGP-AIML) and Cyber Security (SACSP - Stanford Advanced Computer Security Program) in these geographies. Offered in association with two of the top universities of the world, Stanford University and The University of Texas, Austin, these online programs have already attracted learners from 17 countries including the UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, etc.

These programs, designed and developed by the top-notch faculty of UT Austin and Stanford, are delivered online by Great Learning, utilizing its unique mentored-learning model where personalized mentorship is provided by expert instructors from Great Learning's 750+ Global Guru network. The mentors include industry veterans from companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Walmart.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "Our programs, delivery processes, technology platform and learning outcomes are among the best in the world. Over the last few years we have seen significant demand for our courses from learners outside of India. That led us to expanding to newer geographies to offer in-depth, specially designed programs and a more impactful learning experience to our global students. Over the next 3-5 years, we expect to deliver cutting-edge and impactful learning over 100,000 learners from international geographies."

Great Learning is India's leading Ed-tech company for working professionals and has trained over 10,000 learners in the last 5 years in career critical skills like AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Full Stack Development and more. Great learning's programs have a high course completion rate of over 90%, among the best in the world. 66% of Great Learning alumni have achieved career transitions within six months of completing the program, demonstrating the practical relevance and industry acceptance of its programs.

The programs from Great Learning are extremely hands-on in nature with learners being exposed to skills through numerous projects, where they apply their learning to real-world problems and build an extensive professional portfolio, making them industry ready. The platform also offers career support services, access to a personalized job board, career mentorship sessions from industry experts and the opportunity to participate in live projects and industry-sponsored hackathons.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is India's leading Ed-Tech company that offers in-depth, high quality programs in career critical competencies such as Analytics, Data Science, Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning and more. Over 10,000 professionals have taken Great Learning programs to whom it has delivered over 5 million hours of impactful learning. The company is on a mission to make professionals digital-proficient and future ready. Great Learning programs are offered in multiple modes to suit the preferences of professionals including blended mode with weekend classroom sessions (only in India currently), online mode with personalized mentorship and full-time boot-camp mode. The classroom sessions happen at Great Learning centers in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai. To know more about Great Learning, please visit: http://www.greatlearning.in.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-learning-expands-to-europe-asia-pacific-africa-and-the-middle-east-300864379.html

SOURCE Great Learning