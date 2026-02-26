Albemarle Aktie
WKN: 890167 / ISIN: US0126531013
|
26.02.2026 01:05:00
Great News for Albemarle Investors
Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) management recently updated the market on its end-market outlook for 2026 and cost-cutting and restructuring plans. It's an interesting setup that could lead to increased revenue and profit margins at Albemarle. In addition, growing geopolitical and trade tensions are creating an environment in which the Western price of lithium could trade at a significant premium to the Chinese price, which would be good news for Albemarle.The first of the two major near-term events is the impending sale of a controlling stake (51%) in its Ketjen refining catalyst solutions business. Management is expecting $660 million in pre-tax proceeds from the sale, and the sale will increase Albemarle's exposure to lithium and specialty chemicals.The second is the recent announcement of the idling of its last train (specialized transportation systems) operating at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia. According to the press release, "The decision is expected to be accretive" to its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) "beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with no impact to projected 2026 volumes."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
