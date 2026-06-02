Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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02.06.2026 14:30:00
Great News for Amazon Stock Investors!
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is performing well this year. The company's first-quarter results were strong, with accelerating demand for its cloud services and a fast-growing advertising segment. The e-commerce specialist's shares have climbed 19% as a result, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10% gains. But what if Amazon is just getting started? Several ongoing developments suggest that the company boasts attractive opportunities that could allow it to crush broader equities over the next five years. Read on to find out more. Image source: The Motley Fool.Amazon has already been a winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, thanks to the many AI-powered services it offers through its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). But the industry seems to be increasingly shifting toward agentic AI, or systems that go beyond the question-response model of chatbots and can act autonomously toward a goal. Amazon could also capitalize on agentic AI in several ways. As the leading cloud computing company, Amazon can provide the infrastructure necessary to host and operate AI agents. But Amazon also designs chips specifically for AI workloads. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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