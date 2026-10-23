Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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23.10.2026 14:48:00
Great News for Boeing Investors
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just certified the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX 10, a big development for the company on many fronts. Not only does it de-risk the company, but it also significantly and immediately boosts its earnings and cash flow prospects, enhances its operations, and allows it to compete with Airbus' (OTC: EADSY) highly successful A321neo.
The news shouldn't come as a surprise; after all, management repeatedly told investors it expected it in 2027. That said, given recent history of groundings, certification delays, intense regulatory scrutiny, and production caps imposed by the FAA, it's understandable that investors might have been apprehensive about the eventuality.
Still, with Boeing's last 737 MAX now certified, investors can start penciling in a host of improvements. First, there's a near-term earnings and cash flow benefit because Boeing was already building 737 MAX 10s in anticipation of certification and then first deliveries in 2027. Those deliveries will boost revenue, earnings, and cash flow because, until they are delivered, Boeing will have tied up cash in undelivered airplanes.
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20.10.26
|Boeing wins approval for Max 10 jet in boost for turnaround efforts (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|21.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|12 750,00
|-2,45%
|Boeing Co.
|168,22
|0,65%
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