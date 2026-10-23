Great News for Boeing Investors

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just certified the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX 10, a big development for the company on many fronts. Not only does it de-risk the company, but it also significantly and immediately boosts its earnings and cash flow prospects, enhances its operations, and allows it to compete with Airbus' (OTC: EADSY) highly successful A321neo.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise; after all, management repeatedly told investors it expected it in 2027. That said, given recent history of groundings, certification delays, intense regulatory scrutiny, and production caps imposed by the FAA, it's understandable that investors might have been apprehensive about the eventuality.

Still, with Boeing's last 737 MAX now certified, investors can start penciling in a host of improvements. First, there's a near-term earnings and cash flow benefit because Boeing was already building 737 MAX 10s in anticipation of certification and then first deliveries in 2027. Those deliveries will boost revenue, earnings, and cash flow because, until they are delivered, Boeing will have tied up cash in undelivered airplanes.

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