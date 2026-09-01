Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 17:00:01

Great News for Meta Stock Investors

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has faced at least two significant issues over the past year that have weighed on its stock. First, many investors aren't convinced that its massive artificial intelligence (AI)-related spending will yield the kind of return the company is hoping for. And since these investments are shrinking margins and earnings, skeptics have been running for the hills. Second, Meta Platforms has faced lawsuits over its social media websites and apps. Plaintiffs allege that they have harmed users, especially younger users. The good news for Meta is that the company has made significant progress in overcoming one of these headwinds while keeping its core business mostly intact. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
27.08.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
30.07.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
30.07.26 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 497,75 -0,13% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:22 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
07:17 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:04 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Asien geht es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen