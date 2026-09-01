Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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01.09.2026 17:00:01
Great News for Meta Stock Investors
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has faced at least two significant issues over the past year that have weighed on its stock. First, many investors aren't convinced that its massive artificial intelligence (AI)-related spending will yield the kind of return the company is hoping for. And since these investments are shrinking margins and earnings, skeptics have been running for the hills. Second, Meta Platforms has faced lawsuits over its social media websites and apps. Plaintiffs allege that they have harmed users, especially younger users. The good news for Meta is that the company has made significant progress in overcoming one of these headwinds while keeping its core business mostly intact. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|497,75
|-0,13%