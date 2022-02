Great News for Shareholders! AMC Turns Positive on 1 Crucial Metric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) released some preliminary fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter (ending Dec. 31) earnings results on Tuesday. Those results showed a company that continues to recover from the devastation caused by the pandemic. AMC was forced to close its theaters to guests for several months at its onset. As billions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and folks have felt increasingly comfortable leaving their homes, AMC's business is rebounding, albeit still not at full strength. In that regard, AMC hit another milestone and turned its cash flow from operations positive.