Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name BayCare One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For®

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in West Central Florida, has been named one of the 2021 100 Best companies to work for by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

BayCare ranked 68 on the list based on survey responses from more than half a million employees across the United States. This is BayCare's fourth time being named to this prestigious list.

"We're proud to be named one of the top companies to work for in the country during these difficult times in the health care industry," said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. "We're lucky to have an extraordinary team of more than 29,000 clinicians and team members working tirelessly to provide high quality, compassionate care for the community in the midst of a global pandemic."

BayCare received the recognition for being trustworthy, caring and fair during times of crises, and providing overall support for team members' physical, emotional and financial health. BayCare also was noted for its broader community impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that survey, 90 percent of BayCare's employees said the organization is a great place to work. This number is 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. This year, 60 percent of BayCare's score was based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent was based on programs BayCare created to support team members and its community during the pandemic.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

