Great Place to Work releases its 5th annual list of Best Workplaces in Hong Kong

We are BETTER TOGETHER!

HONG KONG, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, announces the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2020.

This year Great Place to Work® celebrated the 5th Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ Awards Ceremony in a unprecedented way due to the current situation of COVID-19. In order to uphold the safety of the colleagues and customers, the Institute made the responsible business decision to change the in-person Awards Ceremony to an online digital event. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work® launched a global campaign called BETTER TOGETHER to provide support to its clients and global affiliates. The Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ Awards Ceremony continued this by also having the theme of BETTER TOGETHER, reflecting the current situation that some people are working remotely and not being physically connected. The core of this campaign is to provide all kinds of information that can help different organizations and its employees from time to time, such as a COVID-19 survey, webinar and blogs, all of which can be found at the Great Place to Work® official website.

The event was held virtually via ZOOM and it was a wonderful moment to witness that attendees from all over the world tuned in to participate and connect together. These included not only the awardees, but also other organizations and affiliates around the world who gathered together to celebrate this special moment. The hosting organisation was honoured to have Mr. Ho Kai Ming, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare HKSAR and Mr. Michael C. Bush, the Global CEO of Great Place to Work®️, participate in the event as they delivered some inspiring and encouraging speeches.

During the event some of the outstanding practices of COVID-19 from the awardees were shared, where many organizations launched a variety of policies and practices that help in continuing to provide support to its employees and their families and even to their extended communities.

Furthermore, Great Place to Work® presented a special award called LEGENDS™, which recognizes organizations that achieved the Best Workplaces™ recognition in 5 consecutive years. This recognition pays special tribute to those who have been committed in creating a better workplace, by consistently listening to their employees and maintaining high-TRUST workplace cultures over a sustained period of time. Congratulations to DHL Express Hong Kong and Mars Company Hong Kong Limited on achieving this LEGENDS™ recognition. This is truly a fantastic achievement.

Additionally, the event revealed two leading companies: TE connectivity and American Express International, Inc. which received the recognition of Best Workplaces for Women™ this year. This award recognizes those top organizations that help to provide a great working environment to all employees, and also in creating positive and supportive workplaces for women. Best Workplaces for Women™ succeed in developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

This year 50 organizations participated in the survey studies, while 16 companies earned the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ recognition. In addition to the excitement of cheering the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2020, the research findings show that TRUST remains the key winning differentiator, and that the award-winning companies are leading the way in creating a great workplace even when facing the most challenging year in recent history.

The Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2020

(The list is published in alphabetical order)

American Express International, Inc. DHL Express Hong Kong General Mills Hong Kong Limited HAYS Johnson & Johnson (Hong Kong) Limited Mars Company Hong Kong Limited Meijer Trading Ltd. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Hong Kong Limited NVIDIA Rackspace SAP Hong Kong STRYKER CHINA LIMITED Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Limited Tata Communications Hong Kong Ltd. The Trade Desk Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited

So as the world continues to change due to the COVID-19, Great Place to Work® adapted to the new norm. Mr. Jose Carlos Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China commented "The "new normal", as we are discovering, is bringing with it many new challenges. But where they may be calls for 'out with the old and in with the new', our findings from our 2020 Best Workplaces Hong Kong™ evaluations show that a high level of TRUST in the workplace is consistently necessary for continuity, survival, innovation, resilience, keeping the motivation, among many other factors. We will need a different kind of leadership, an outstanding team of human capital/HR personnel, and a strong and resilient culture to survive and thrive. These traits are evident at the Best Workplaces™ that we are celebrating today at our 5th Hong Kong event."

Finally, there were further announcements regarding upcoming events. Next up is the newly launched Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2020 list. It is to be announced in the late summer of this year and the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2020 will be celebrated in December in Shanghai.

About the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List

Since 2016, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organizations that create great workplaces in Hong Kong regardless of their business scale and industry through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List. The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organizations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish a great culture and enhance the competitive edge in Hong Kong.

To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List, companies must score at least 70% as the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and score 120 points in Culture Audit© assessment and other standard requirements.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs, Great Place to Work® provides the expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. The Institute works with media throughout the world to select lists of Best Workplaces™. In Greater China, the Institute partner with Bloomberg Businessweek/China and South China Morning Post to publish the 'Best Workplaces™' list. In the US, the Institute works with Fortune Magazine to publish the '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list. About Great Place to Work® official website please visit http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

