Great to be part of a company that stays true to its roots!
In today’s fast-paced and dynamic business landscape, success is often determined by the relentless commitment and passion of the workforce. Behind every thriving business is a team of employees whose dedication and hard work drive the company’s growth and prosperity.In this interview, we spoke with Rico Legans, Project Manager Laboratory Planning at our headquarters (Basel region, Switzerland). He gave us insights into his experience, current role, and what drives him at Bachem.What is your official job title at Bachem?Engineering Cluster Lead Laboratory Planning, Bubendorf Site. What does a typical workday look like for you?It’s exciting that I don’t have any typical workdays at Bachem. Sometimes it’s a matter of solving concerns from users and lab technicians; sometimes, it’s a significant project or planning a future redesign, plus many unforeseen issues that must be resolved. The only constant is the contact and exchange with colleagues, sometimes combined with a joke. What did you do before you started at Bachem?After an apprenticeship as a construction mechanic & welder and ten years of experience, plus some further training and studies, I came to Switzerland, where I have been living for over seven years. This was the beginning of an exciting time with various projects. What motivated you to join Bachem?The prospects and the opportunity to develop and, above all, to contribute to such a successful company. It’s excellent that Bachem has retained its charm despite its rapid development.How did you experience your first few months?I was very openly and warmly welcomed into the team. With a flood of new information and a headlong dive into cold water here and there, my expectations were nevertheless met, and the work gave me great pleasure. I came as a newcomer and immediately became an integral part of Team Bachem. Is there anything that surprised you here?The charisma of very many motivated and inspiring colleagues. Despite its size, Bachem has retained a certain charm, which clearly still comes from its origins. What do you like to do most when you’re not at work?I like to combine sport and pleasure: I love to cook, including dishes from foreign countries. And I love the mountains: climbing, mountain biking, mountaineering. I am planning my second visit to Nepal this year. So you could find me in the middle of the Himalayas in a Sherpa kitchen, as I like to help and be shown new dishes or on top of a Mountains Peak I, therefore, never get bored. How would you describe Bachem to your friends and acquaintances?As a chemical-pharmaceutical company that is growing rapidly and yet retains its roots. Research, development, and production for complex organic compounds can be found there. Among my sports colleagues, the connection with amino acids is clearer, as they play a significant role in physical development. What is your preferred peptide?Not only do I have a favorite peptide, but I also have two! Insulin & Glucagon because they control a large part of our daily lives. How strong, weak, attentive, or creative you are. They are the steering wheel of every day. What is your business motto?“The art of the possible.” Sometimes it is like art to make innovations come true that were previously unthinkable. What does Innovation mean for you? Do you see Bachem as an innovative company?For me, innovation means understanding old structures, making them more effective where they drive us forward, as well as daring to break new ground to create what was previously unthinkable. Bachem has developed enormously in terms of innovation. We want to continue this trend and set new milestones for it.People & CultureWe believe that our employees make the difference. People & CultureWe believe that our employees make the difference. That's why People & Culture is one of our five strategic foundations.Join the team!Become part of the Bachem world and make a difference. Check out all the open positions.About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 