Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 19 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2021 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael R. Amend 832,184,489 99.84% 1,369,545 0.16% Deborah J. Barrett 833,047,476 99.94% 506,556 0.06% Robin A. Bienfait 832,400,450 99.86% 1,153,583 0.14% Heather E. Conway 832,454,736 99.87% 1,099,298 0.13% Marcel R. Coutu 809,940,531 97.17% 23,613,494 2.83% André Desmarais 805,557,669 96.64% 27,996,356 3.36% Paul Desmarais, Jr. 731,624,543 87.77% 101,929,460 12.23% Gary A. Doer 829,257,640 99.48% 4,296,390 0.52% David G. Fuller 832,278,472 99.85% 1,275,562 0.15% Claude Généreux 815,026,746 97.78% 18,527,281 2.22% Elizabeth C. Lempres 832,309,785 99.85% 1,244,246 0.15% Paula B. Madoff 819,155,774 98.27% 14,398,254 1.73% Paul A. Mahon 829,956,753 99.57% 3,596,777 0.43% Susan J. McArthur 830,494,160 99.63% 3,059,871 0.37% R. Jeffrey Orr 800,330,802 96.01% 33,223,219 3.99% T. Timothy Ryan 828,808,324 99.43% 4,745,706 0.57% Gregory D. Tretiak 825,444,311 99.03% 8,109,719 0.97% Siim A. Vanaselja 825,236,949 99.00% 8,317,079 1.00% Brian E. Walsh 826,976,579 99.21% 6,577,450 0.79%

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.