Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2019 earnings per common share of $0.79

Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as noted.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) of $730 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $689 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2018 were $745 million, or $0.75 per common share, which exclude restructuring costs of $56 million related to the Company's U.K. operations.

Earnings per common share (EPS) of $0.79 increased $0.04 from adjusted EPS of $0.75 in 2018, reflecting strong operating results as well as the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business and the successful Substantial Issuer Bid share buyback, which were both completed in the second quarter of 2019.

"The Company delivered healthy EPS growth, reflecting solid operating performance in the quarter and strategic decisions made earlier in the year," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc. "Business fundamentals remain sound, our capital position is strong and we continue to move forward with our strategic priorities."

Highlights

Sales of $41.9 billion up 22%



Sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $41.9 billion , up 22% from the third quarter of 2018, primarily driven by a 29% increase in the U.S., reflecting higher Empower Retirement sales and a 22% increase in Canada , driven by higher Group Customer sales in both Insurance and Wealth.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

The Great-West Life Assurance Company reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 139% at September 30, 2019 .

. Adjusted return on equity, which excludes the net charge of $199 million relating to the U.S. sale in the second quarter of 2019, was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated assets under administration of $1.6 trillion

Consolidated assets under administration at September 30, 2019 were approximately $1.6 trillion , a 14% increase from December 31, 2018 .

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into four reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting geographic lines as well as the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's 2019 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

Q3 Canada segment net earnings of $300 million – Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $300 million compared to $315 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was primarily due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes, including the impact of actuarial standards updates, partially offset by higher contributions from investment experience.

– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were compared to in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was primarily due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes, including the impact of actuarial standards updates, partially offset by higher contributions from investment experience. Q3 Canada segment sales of $3.5 billion , up 22% – Canada sales in the third quarter of 2019 of $3.5 billion were up 22% from the third quarter of 2018 and 20% from the second quarter of 2019 due to higher large case sales in Group Customer.

– sales in the third quarter of 2019 of were up 22% from the third quarter of 2018 and 20% from the second quarter of 2019 due to higher large case sales in Group Customer. Major milestone met for Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life amalgamation – On October 3, 2019 , The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life), London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), announced that their respective voting policyholders have voted in favour of their amalgamation plans. Subject to regulatory approvals, the amalgamation is expected to be completed by January 1, 2020 . Upon approval, the companies will be combined into one single life insurance company operating under The Canada Life Assurance Company name. The amalgamation is expected to create operating efficiencies and simplify the Company's capital structure to allow for more efficient use of capital. Great-West Lifeco will remain the parent company, and the amalgamated company will retain all of the amalgamating companies' current corporate office locations.

UNITED STATES

Q3 U.S. segment net earnings of US$59 million – Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were US$59 million . Excluding the US$44 million third quarter 2018 contribution from the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, which was sold via indemnity reinsurance, net earnings increased US$16 million or 37% primarily due to improved Putnam net earnings driven by expense reduction initiatives.

– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were . Excluding the third quarter 2018 contribution from the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, which was sold via indemnity reinsurance, net earnings increased or 37% primarily due to improved net earnings driven by expense reduction initiatives. Q3 U.S. Financial Services fee and other income up 11% – Fee and other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was US$280 million compared to US$252 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 11%, primarily due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets.

EUROPE

Q3 Europe segment net earnings of $357 million – Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $357 million , up 12% compared to adjusted net earnings of $319 million in the third quarter of 2018, which excluded restructuring charges of $56 million . The increase was primarily due to higher contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and investment experience, partially offset by adverse morbidity experience in Ireland and the impact of currency movement.

– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were , up 12% compared to adjusted net earnings of in the third quarter of 2018, which excluded restructuring charges of . The increase was primarily due to higher contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and investment experience, partially offset by adverse morbidity experience in and the impact of currency movement. U.K. operations advance transformation activities – As of September 30, 2019 , £11 million of pre-tax annualized expense reductions have been achieved relating to the U.K. restructuring program. The Company remains on track to achieve targeted annual expense reductions of £20 million pre-tax by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 from various sources including systems and process improvements and a reduction in headcount.

– As of , £11 million of pre-tax annualized expense reductions have been achieved relating to the U.K. restructuring program. The Company remains on track to achieve targeted annual expense reductions of £20 million pre-tax by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 from various sources including systems and process improvements and a reduction in headcount. Court approval received for Scottish Friendly sale – In 2018, Canada Life Limited, an indirect wholly-owned U.K. subsidiary of the Company, announced an agreement to sell a heritage block of individual policies to Scottish Friendly, comprised of unit-linked policies and non unit-linked policies. Subsequent to September 30, 2019 , on October 22, 2019 , the required court approval for the transfer of these policies has been received and this transfer is expected to be effective November 1, 2019 .

– In 2018, Canada Life Limited, an indirect wholly-owned U.K. subsidiary of the Company, announced an agreement to sell a heritage block of individual policies to Scottish Friendly, comprised of unit-linked policies and non unit-linked policies. Subsequent to , on , the required court approval for the transfer of these policies has been received and this transfer is expected to be effective . Brexit plans in place – Some market volatility continues with global economic uncertainty and the U.K. due to leave the European Union (EU). The Company's U.K. and other European businesses have plans which have been executed, or are ready to be executed, that will address and minimize the impact of Brexit under several different outcomes, including where the U.K. has no exit agreements with the EU.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4130 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 3, 2019.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Record Date Payment Date Amount, per share Series F December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.36875 Series G December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.3250 Series H December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.30313 Series I December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.28125 Series L December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.353125 Series M December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.3625 Series N December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.1360 Series O December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.185135 Series P December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.3375 Series Q December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.321875 Series R December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.3000 Series S December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.328125 Series T December 3, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.321875

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2018, our companies had approximately 24,200 employees, 240,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at September 30, 2019 and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company's operations, business, financial condition, expected financial performance (including revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions by the Company, including statements made with respect to the expected benefits of acquisitions and divestitures, expected capital management activities and use of capital, expected cost reductions and savings and the impact of regulatory developments on the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance and mutual fund industries. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in their current state, including, without limitation, with respect to customer behaviour, the Company's reputation, market prices for products provided, sales levels, premium income, fee income, expense levels, mortality experience, morbidity experience, policy lapse rates, reinsurance arrangements, liquidity requirements, capital requirements, credit ratings, taxes, inflation, interest and foreign exchange rates, investment values, hedging activities, global equity and capital markets, business competition and other general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Other important factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include customer responses to new products, impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets, the Company's ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans, technological changes, breaches or failure of information systems and security (including cyber attacks), payments required under investment products, changes in local and international laws and regulations, changes in accounting policies and the effect of applying future accounting policy changes, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, continuity and availability of personnel and third party service providers, the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions and unplanned material changes to the Company's facilities, customer and employee relations or credit arrangements. The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in the Company's 2018 Annual MD&A under "Risk Management and Control Practices" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates", which, along with other filings, is available for review at www.sedar.com. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary note regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release contains some non-IFRS financial measures. Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "operating earnings", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings (US$)", "adjusted net earnings per common share", "adjusted return on equity", "core net earnings", "constant currency basis", "impact of currency movement", "premiums and deposits", "pre-tax operating margin", "return on equity – adjusted net earnings", "sales", "assets under management" and "assets under administration". Non-IFRS financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable IFRS measure exists. However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS where applicable.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)



As at or for the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30

2019 June 30

2019 September 30

2018

September 30

2019 September 30

2018 Earnings











Net earnings - common shareholders $ 730 $ 459 $ 689

$ 1,846 $ 2,251 Adjustments(1)(8) — 199 56

199 56 Adjusted net earnings - common shareholders(1) 730 658 745

2,045 2,307 Per common share











Basic earnings 0.786 0.489 0.697

1.940 2.277 Adjusted basic earnings, excluding adjustments(1) 0.786 0.701 0.754

2.148 2.333 Dividends paid 0.413 0.413 0.389

1.239 1.167 Book value 21.02 20.84 21.25





Return on common shareholders' equity(2)











Net earnings 12.4% 12.0% 12.8%





Adjusted net earnings(3) 13.4% 13.2% 14.7%



















Premiums and deposits











Net premium income (Life insurance, guaranteed











annuities and insured health products)(8) $ 9,324 $ (3,887) $ 10,337

$ 15,032 $ 26,416 Policyholder deposits (Segregated funds):











Individual products 4,146 3,723 3,833

11,501 11,963 Group products 1,999 1,732 1,790

5,825 6,166 Self-funded premium equivalents (Administrative











services only contracts)(4) 813 830 744

2,454 2,266 Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits(4) 20,135 17,993 17,878

62,841 54,868 Add back: U.S. Individual Life Insurance & Annuity











Business - initial reinsurance ceded premiums(4)(8) — 13,889 —

13,889 — Total premiums and deposits(4) 36,417 34,280 34,582

111,542 101,679 Fee and other income(8) 1,496 2,591 1,483

5,566 4,399 Net policyholder benefits, dividends and











experience refunds 8,468 8,957 7,653

26,412 23,070



















Total assets $ 446,626 $ 441,897 $ 429,082





Proprietary mutual funds and institutional net

















assets(5) 308,425 305,252 293,766





Total assets under management(5) 755,051 747,149 722,848





Other assets under administration(6) 841,700 820,808 718,410





Total assets under administration $ 1,596,751 $ 1,567,957 $ 1,441,258





Total equity $ 25,157 $ 24,955 $ 26,624





The Great-West Life Assurance Company











consolidated Life Insurance Capital Adequacy

Test Ratio(7) 139% 136% 134%











(1) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS) are non-IFRS financial measures of earnings

performance. In the second quarter of 2019, the adjustment was a net charge of $199 relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life

insurance and annuity business (refer to footnote 8 below for the impacts to the Consolidated Statements of Earnings). In the third quarter of 2018, the adjustment

was $56 of restructuring costs relating to the Company's U.K. operations. (2) Return on common shareholders' equity is detailed within the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's September 30, 2019 Management's

Discussion and Analysis. (3) Return on common shareholders' equity - adjusted net earnings (a non-IFRS measure) is adjusted for the impact of the net charge on the sale, via indemnity

reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, U.S. tax reform, the net charge on the sale of an equity investment and restructuring costs.

For further details on this measure, refer to the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's September 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and

Analysis. (4) In addition to premiums and deposits reported in the financial statements, the Company includes premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance

administrative services only (ASO) contracts and deposits on proprietary mutual funds and institutional accounts. The Company excludes ceded premiums

relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business. Total premiums and deposits (a non-IFRS financial

measure) provides useful information as it is an indicator of top line growth. (5) Total assets under management (a non-IFRS financial measure) provides an indicator of the size and volume of the overall business of the Company. Services

provided in respect of assets under management include the selection of investments, the provision of investment advice and discretionary portfolio management

on behalf of clients. This includes internally and externally managed funds where the Company has oversight of the investment policies. (6) Other assets under administration (a non-IFRS financial measure) includes assets where the Company only provides administration services for which the

Company earns fee and other income. These assets are beneficially owned by clients and the Company does not direct the investing activities. Services provided

relating to assets under administration includes recordkeeping, safekeeping, collecting investment income, settling of transactions or other administrative services.

Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volume, size and trends. (7) The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Great-West Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian

operating subsidiary. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's September 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis

for additional details. (8) Following the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life on June 1, 2019, the Company recorded

a net loss of $199 (U.S. $148) related to the transaction. Additionally, certain post-closing contingencies exist that may result in additional payments to Lifeco,

which could impact net earnings during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the

impacts to the Consolidated Statements of Earnings are outlined in the table below:









Impact on Consolidated Statements of Earnings of reinsurance of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business:



Net premiums (initial ceded premiums) $ (13,889)

Fee and other income (initial ceding commission) 1,080

Net investment income 219

Total paid or credited to policyholders 12,463

Operating, administrative and other expenses (120)

Total pre-tax net loss per condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements (note 3) (247)

Income taxes 48

Total after-tax net loss $ (199)







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)











For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30 June 30 September 30

September 30 September 30

2019 2019 2018

2019 2018













Income











Premium income











Gross premiums written $ 10,660 $ 11,148 $ 11,408

$ 32,511 $ 29,713 Ceded premiums (1,336) (15,035) (1,071)

(17,479) (3,297) Total net premiums 9,324 (3,887) 10,337

15,032 26,416 Net investment income











Regular net investment income 1,452 1,797 1,578

4,699 4,726 Changes in fair value through profit or











loss 2,102 2,245 (1,371)

8,712 (3,208) Total net investment income 3,554 4,042 207

13,411 1,518 Fee and other income 1,496 2,591 1,483

5,566 4,399

14,374 2,746 12,027

34,009 32,333 Benefits and expenses











Policyholder benefits











Gross 8,878 9,214 7,882

27,256 23,620 Ceded (762) (672) (625)

(2,051) (1,846) Total net policyholder benefits 8,116 8,542 7,257

25,205 21,774 Policyholder dividends and experience











refunds 352 415 396

1,207 1,296 Changes in insurance and investment











contract liabilities 2,972 (8,987) 1,393

(1,090) 312 Total paid or credited to policyholders 11,440 (30) 9,046

25,322 23,382



























Commissions 571 598 611

1,779 1,801 Operating and administrative expenses 1,258 1,374 1,244

3,933 3,722 Premium taxes 123 125 122

378 367 Financing charges 70 72 69

214 151 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 57 54 54

164 153 Restructuring expenses — — 67

— 67 Earnings before income taxes 855 553 814

2,219 2,690 Income taxes 47 53 107

230 337 Net earnings before non-controlling











interests 808 500 707

1,989 2,353 Attributable to non-controlling interests 45 7 (16)

43 2 Net earnings 763 493 723

1,946 2,351 Preferred share dividends 33 34 34

100 100 Net earnings - common shareholders $ 730 $ 459 $ 689

$ 1,846 $ 2,251













Earnings per common share











Basic $ 0.786 $ 0.489 $ 0.697

$ 1.940 $ 2.277 Diluted $ 0.785 $ 0.489 $ 0.697

$ 1.939 $ 2.275

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions)









September 30 December 31

2019 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,853 $ 4,168 Bonds 115,893 124,862 Mortgage loans 24,141 25,014 Stocks 10,086 9,290 Investment properties 5,542 5,218 Loans to policyholders 8,717 8,929

168,232 177,481 Assets held for sale 876 897 Funds held by ceding insurers 8,791 9,251 Goodwill 6,490 6,548 Intangible assets 3,875 3,976 Derivative financial instruments 694 417 Owner occupied properties 733 731 Fixed assets 452 448 Other assets 3,051 2,567 Premiums in course of collection, accounts and interest receivable 5,321 5,202 Reinsurance assets 21,195 6,126 Current income taxes 264 218 Deferred tax assets 876 981 Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders 222,604 209,527 Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale 3,172 3,319 Total assets $ 446,626 $ 427,689



Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities $ 174,433 $ 166,720 Investment contract liabilities 1,721 1,711 Liabilities held for sale 876 897 Debentures and other debt instruments 6,316 6,459 Funds held under reinsurance contracts 1,410 1,367 Derivative financial instruments 1,483 1,562 Accounts payable 3,070 3,262 Other liabilities 4,749 3,855 Current income taxes 508 402 Deferred tax liabilities 1,127 1,210 Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders 222,604 209,527 Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale 3,172 3,319 Total liabilities 421,469 400,291



Equity

Non-controlling interests

Participating account surplus in subsidiaries 2,796 2,737 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 121 138 Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Preferred shares 2,714 2,714 Common shares 5,633 7,283 Accumulated surplus 13,578 13,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income 149 1,045 Contributed surplus 166 139 Total equity 25,157 27,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 446,626 $ 427,689

Segmented Information (unaudited)

Consolidated Net Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2019

Canada United States Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 3,606 $ 966 $ 4,752 $ — $ 9,324 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 732 319 402 (1) 1,452 Changes in fair value through profit or loss 366 201 1,535 — 2,102 Total net investment income 1,098 520 1,937 (1) 3,554 Fee and other income 447 665 384 — 1,496

5,151 2,151 7,073 (1) 14,374











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 3,867 1,362 6,211 — 11,440 Other (1) 850 655 444 3 1,952 Financing charges 32 28 9 1 70 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 24 22 11 — 57 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 378 84 398 (5) 855 Income taxes (recovery) 31 7 11 (2) 47 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 347 77 387 (3) 808 Non-controlling interests 47 (3) 1 — 45 Net earnings (loss) 300 80 386 (3) 763 Preferred share dividends 28 — 5 — 33 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 272 80 381 (3) 730 Impact of capital allocation 28 (3) (24) (1) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 300 $ 77 $ 357 $ (4) $ 730





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018

Canada United States Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 3,266 $ 1,148 $ 5,923 $ — $ 10,337 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 663 460 451 4 1,578 Changes in fair value through profit or loss (646) (160) (565) — (1,371) Total net investment income 17 300 (114) 4 207 Fee and other income 437 673 373 — 1,483

3,720 2,121 6,182 4 12,027











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 2,468 1,233 5,345 — 9,046 Other (1) 841 695 436 5 1,977 Financing charges 32 28 8 1 69 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 20 24 10 — 54 Restructuring expenses — — 67 — 67 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 359 141 316 (2) 814 Income taxes (recovery) 65 24 19 (1) 107 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 294 117 297 (1) 707 Non-controlling interests (19) 2 1 — (16) Net earnings (loss) 313 115 296 (1) 723 Preferred share dividends 29 — 5 — 34 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 284 115 291 (1) 689 Impact of capital allocation 31 (2) (28) (1) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 315 $ 113 $ 263 $ (2) $ 689





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

Canada United States(2) Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 9,918 $ (10,647) $ 15,761 $ — $ 15,032 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 2,105 1,432 1,161 1 4,699 Changes in fair value through profit or loss 3,602 1,434 3,676 — 8,712 Total net investment income 5,707 2,866 4,837 1 13,411 Fee and other income 1,309 3,088 1,169 — 5,566

16,934 (4,693) 21,767 1 34,009











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 13,157 (7,049) 19,214 — 25,322 Other (1) 2,570 2,132 1,372 16 6,090 Financing charges 96 88 27 3 214 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 67 62 35 — 164 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 1,044 74 1,119 (18) 2,219 Income taxes (recovery) 137 4 94 (5) 230 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 907 70 1,025 (13) 1,989 Non-controlling interests 43 — — — 43 Net earnings (loss) 864 70 1,025 (13) 1,946 Preferred share dividends 85 — 15 — 100 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 779 70 1,010 (13) 1,846 Impact of capital allocation 84 (10) (72) (2) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 863 $ 60 $ 938 $ (15) $ 1,846





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes. (2) Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3 to the Company's September

30, 2019 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Canada United States Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 9,558 $ 3,116 $ 13,742 $ — $ 26,416 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 1,941 1,363 1,413 9 4,726 Changes in fair value through profit or loss (731) (1,000) (1,477) — (3,208) Total net investment income 1,210 363 (64) 9 1,518 Fee and other income 1,308 1,959 1,132 — 4,399

12,076 5,438 14,810 9 32,333











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 8,291 2,879 12,212 — 23,382 Other (1) 2,469 2,055 1,351 15 5,890 Financing charges 96 26 28 1 151 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 60 67 26 — 153 Restructuring expenses — — 67 — 67 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 1,160 411 1,126 (7) 2,690 Income taxes (recovery) 203 68 68 (2) 337 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 957 343 1,058 (5) 2,353 Non-controlling interests (2) 3 1 — 2 Net earnings (loss) 959 340 1,057 (5) 2,351 Preferred share dividends 86 — 14 — 100 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 873 340 1,043 (5) 2,251 Impact of capital allocation 92 (7) (81) (4) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 965 $ 333 $ 962 $ (9) $ 2,251





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.