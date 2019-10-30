|
Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2019 earnings per common share of $0.79
WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) of $730 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $689 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2018 were $745 million, or $0.75 per common share, which exclude restructuring costs of $56 million related to the Company's U.K. operations.
Earnings per common share (EPS) of $0.79 increased $0.04 from adjusted EPS of $0.75 in 2018, reflecting strong operating results as well as the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business and the successful Substantial Issuer Bid share buyback, which were both completed in the second quarter of 2019.
"The Company delivered healthy EPS growth, reflecting solid operating performance in the quarter and strategic decisions made earlier in the year," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc. "Business fundamentals remain sound, our capital position is strong and we continue to move forward with our strategic priorities."
Highlights
Sales of $41.9 billion up 22%
- Sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $41.9 billion, up 22% from the third quarter of 2018, primarily driven by a 29% increase in the U.S., reflecting higher Empower Retirement sales and a 22% increase in Canada, driven by higher Group Customer sales in both Insurance and Wealth.
Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 139% at September 30, 2019.
- Adjusted return on equity, which excludes the net charge of $199 million relating to the U.S. sale in the second quarter of 2019, was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2019.
Consolidated assets under administration of $1.6 trillion
- Consolidated assets under administration at September 30, 2019 were approximately $1.6 trillion, a 14% increase from December 31, 2018.
SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS
For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into four reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting geographic lines as well as the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's 2019 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).
CANADA
- Q3 Canada segment net earnings of $300 million– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $300 million compared to $315 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was primarily due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes, including the impact of actuarial standards updates, partially offset by higher contributions from investment experience.
- Q3 Canada segment sales of $3.5 billion, up 22% – Canada sales in the third quarter of 2019 of $3.5 billion were up 22% from the third quarter of 2018 and 20% from the second quarter of 2019 due to higher large case sales in Group Customer.
- Major milestone met for Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life amalgamation – On October 3, 2019, The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life), London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), announced that their respective voting policyholders have voted in favour of their amalgamation plans. Subject to regulatory approvals, the amalgamation is expected to be completed by January 1, 2020. Upon approval, the companies will be combined into one single life insurance company operating under The Canada Life Assurance Company name. The amalgamation is expected to create operating efficiencies and simplify the Company's capital structure to allow for more efficient use of capital. Great-West Lifeco will remain the parent company, and the amalgamated company will retain all of the amalgamating companies' current corporate office locations.
UNITED STATES
- Q3 U.S. segment net earnings of US$59 million– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were US$59 million. Excluding the US$44 million third quarter 2018 contribution from the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, which was sold via indemnity reinsurance, net earnings increased US$16 million or 37% primarily due to improved Putnam net earnings driven by expense reduction initiatives.
- Q3 U.S. Financial Services fee and other income up 11% – Fee and other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was US$280 million compared to US$252 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 11%, primarily due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets.
EUROPE
- Q3 Europe segment net earnings of $357 million– Net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $357 million, up 12% compared to adjusted net earnings of $319 million in the third quarter of 2018, which excluded restructuring charges of $56 million. The increase was primarily due to higher contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and investment experience, partially offset by adverse morbidity experience in Ireland and the impact of currency movement.
- U.K. operations advance transformation activities – As of September 30, 2019, £11 million of pre-tax annualized expense reductions have been achieved relating to the U.K. restructuring program. The Company remains on track to achieve targeted annual expense reductions of £20 million pre-tax by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 from various sources including systems and process improvements and a reduction in headcount.
- Court approval received for Scottish Friendly sale – In 2018, Canada Life Limited, an indirect wholly-owned U.K. subsidiary of the Company, announced an agreement to sell a heritage block of individual policies to Scottish Friendly, comprised of unit-linked policies and non unit-linked policies. Subsequent to September 30, 2019, on October 22, 2019, the required court approval for the transfer of these policies has been received and this transfer is expected to be effective November 1, 2019.
- Brexit plans in place – Some market volatility continues with global economic uncertainty and the U.K. due to leave the European Union (EU). The Company's U.K. and other European businesses have plans which have been executed, or are ready to be executed, that will address and minimize the impact of Brexit under several different outcomes, including where the U.K. has no exit agreements with the EU.
QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4130 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 3, 2019.
In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:
First Preferred Shares
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount, per share
Series F
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.36875
Series G
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.3250
Series H
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.30313
Series I
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.28125
Series L
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.353125
Series M
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.3625
Series N
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.1360
Series O
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.185135
Series P
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.3375
Series Q
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.321875
Series R
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.3000
Series S
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.328125
Series T
December 3, 2019
December 31, 2019
$0.321875
For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.
Selected financial information is attached
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2018, our companies had approximately 24,200 employees, 240,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions.
Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at September 30, 2019 and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
Basis of presentation
The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(unaudited)
(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)
As at or for the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30
June 30
September 30
September 30
September 30
Earnings
Net earnings - common shareholders
$
730
$
459
$
689
$
1,846
$
2,251
Adjustments(1)(8)
—
199
56
199
56
Adjusted net earnings - common shareholders(1)
730
658
745
2,045
2,307
Per common share
Basic earnings
0.786
0.489
0.697
1.940
2.277
Adjusted basic earnings, excluding adjustments(1)
0.786
0.701
0.754
2.148
2.333
Dividends paid
0.413
0.413
0.389
1.239
1.167
Book value
21.02
20.84
21.25
Return on common shareholders' equity(2)
Net earnings
12.4%
12.0%
12.8%
Adjusted net earnings(3)
13.4%
13.2%
14.7%
Premiums and deposits
Net premium income (Life insurance, guaranteed
annuities and insured health products)(8)
$
9,324
$
(3,887)
$
10,337
$
15,032
$
26,416
Policyholder deposits (Segregated funds):
Individual products
4,146
3,723
3,833
11,501
11,963
Group products
1,999
1,732
1,790
5,825
6,166
Self-funded premium equivalents (Administrative
services only contracts)(4)
813
830
744
2,454
2,266
Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits(4)
20,135
17,993
17,878
62,841
54,868
Add back: U.S. Individual Life Insurance & Annuity
Business - initial reinsurance ceded premiums(4)(8)
—
13,889
—
13,889
—
Total premiums and deposits(4)
36,417
34,280
34,582
111,542
101,679
Fee and other income(8)
1,496
2,591
1,483
5,566
4,399
Net policyholder benefits, dividends and
experience refunds
8,468
8,957
7,653
26,412
23,070
Total assets
$
446,626
$
441,897
$
429,082
Proprietary mutual funds and institutional net
assets(5)
308,425
305,252
293,766
Total assets under management(5)
755,051
747,149
722,848
Other assets under administration(6)
841,700
820,808
718,410
Total assets under administration
$
1,596,751
$
1,567,957
$
1,441,258
Total equity
$
25,157
$
24,955
$
26,624
The Great-West Life Assurance Company
consolidated Life Insurance Capital Adequacy
139%
136%
134%
(1)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS) are non-IFRS financial measures of earnings
(2)
Return on common shareholders' equity is detailed within the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's September 30, 2019 Management's
(3)
Return on common shareholders' equity - adjusted net earnings (a non-IFRS measure) is adjusted for the impact of the net charge on the sale, via indemnity
(4)
In addition to premiums and deposits reported in the financial statements, the Company includes premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance
(5)
Total assets under management (a non-IFRS financial measure) provides an indicator of the size and volume of the overall business of the Company. Services
(6)
Other assets under administration (a non-IFRS financial measure) includes assets where the Company only provides administration services for which the
(7)
The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Great-West Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian
(8)
Following the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life on June 1, 2019, the Company recorded
Impact on Consolidated Statements of Earnings of reinsurance of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business:
Net premiums (initial ceded premiums)
$
(13,889)
Fee and other income (initial ceding commission)
1,080
Net investment income
219
Total paid or credited to policyholders
12,463
Operating, administrative and other expenses
(120)
Total pre-tax net loss per condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements (note 3)
(247)
Income taxes
48
Total after-tax net loss
$
(199)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)
(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30
June 30
September 30
September 30
September 30
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income
Premium income
Gross premiums written
$
10,660
$
11,148
$
11,408
$
32,511
$
29,713
Ceded premiums
(1,336)
(15,035)
(1,071)
(17,479)
(3,297)
Total net premiums
9,324
(3,887)
10,337
15,032
26,416
Net investment income
Regular net investment income
1,452
1,797
1,578
4,699
4,726
Changes in fair value through profit or
loss
2,102
2,245
(1,371)
8,712
(3,208)
Total net investment income
3,554
4,042
207
13,411
1,518
Fee and other income
1,496
2,591
1,483
5,566
4,399
14,374
2,746
12,027
34,009
32,333
Benefits and expenses
Policyholder benefits
Gross
8,878
9,214
7,882
27,256
23,620
Ceded
(762)
(672)
(625)
(2,051)
(1,846)
Total net policyholder benefits
8,116
8,542
7,257
25,205
21,774
Policyholder dividends and experience
refunds
352
415
396
1,207
1,296
Changes in insurance and investment
contract liabilities
2,972
(8,987)
1,393
(1,090)
312
Total paid or credited to policyholders
11,440
(30)
9,046
25,322
23,382
Commissions
571
598
611
1,779
1,801
Operating and administrative expenses
1,258
1,374
1,244
3,933
3,722
Premium taxes
123
125
122
378
367
Financing charges
70
72
69
214
151
Amortization of finite life intangible assets
57
54
54
164
153
Restructuring expenses
—
—
67
—
67
Earnings before income taxes
855
553
814
2,219
2,690
Income taxes
47
53
107
230
337
Net earnings before non-controlling
interests
808
500
707
1,989
2,353
Attributable to non-controlling interests
45
7
(16)
43
2
Net earnings
763
493
723
1,946
2,351
Preferred share dividends
33
34
34
100
100
Net earnings - common shareholders
$
730
$
459
$
689
$
1,846
$
2,251
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.786
$
0.489
$
0.697
$
1.940
$
2.277
Diluted
$
0.785
$
0.489
$
0.697
$
1.939
$
2.275
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in Canadian $ millions)
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,853
$
4,168
Bonds
115,893
124,862
Mortgage loans
24,141
25,014
Stocks
10,086
9,290
Investment properties
5,542
5,218
Loans to policyholders
8,717
8,929
168,232
177,481
Assets held for sale
876
897
Funds held by ceding insurers
8,791
9,251
Goodwill
6,490
6,548
Intangible assets
3,875
3,976
Derivative financial instruments
694
417
Owner occupied properties
733
731
Fixed assets
452
448
Other assets
3,051
2,567
Premiums in course of collection, accounts and interest receivable
5,321
5,202
Reinsurance assets
21,195
6,126
Current income taxes
264
218
Deferred tax assets
876
981
Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders
222,604
209,527
Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale
3,172
3,319
Total assets
$
446,626
$
427,689
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
$
174,433
$
166,720
Investment contract liabilities
1,721
1,711
Liabilities held for sale
876
897
Debentures and other debt instruments
6,316
6,459
Funds held under reinsurance contracts
1,410
1,367
Derivative financial instruments
1,483
1,562
Accounts payable
3,070
3,262
Other liabilities
4,749
3,855
Current income taxes
508
402
Deferred tax liabilities
1,127
1,210
Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders
222,604
209,527
Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale
3,172
3,319
Total liabilities
421,469
400,291
Equity
Non-controlling interests
Participating account surplus in subsidiaries
2,796
2,737
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
121
138
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Preferred shares
2,714
2,714
Common shares
5,633
7,283
Accumulated surplus
13,578
13,342
Accumulated other comprehensive income
149
1,045
Contributed surplus
166
139
Total equity
25,157
27,398
Total liabilities and equity
$
446,626
$
427,689
Segmented Information (unaudited)
Consolidated Net Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
Canada
United
States
Europe
Lifeco
Corporate
Total
Income
Total net premiums
$
3,606
$
966
$
4,752
$
—
$
9,324
Net investment income
Regular net investment income
732
319
402
(1)
1,452
Changes in fair value through profit or loss
366
201
1,535
—
2,102
Total net investment income
1,098
520
1,937
(1)
3,554
Fee and other income
447
665
384
—
1,496
5,151
2,151
7,073
(1)
14,374
Benefits and expenses
Paid or credited to policyholders
3,867
1,362
6,211
—
11,440
Other (1)
850
655
444
3
1,952
Financing charges
32
28
9
1
70
Amortization of finite life intangible assets
24
22
11
—
57
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
378
84
398
(5)
855
Income taxes (recovery)
31
7
11
(2)
47
Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling
interests
347
77
387
(3)
808
Non-controlling interests
47
(3)
1
—
45
Net earnings (loss)
300
80
386
(3)
763
Preferred share dividends
28
—
5
—
33
Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation
272
80
381
(3)
730
Impact of capital allocation
28
(3)
(24)
(1)
—
Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders
$
300
$
77
$
357
$
(4)
$
730
(1)
Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.
For the three months ended September 30, 2018
Canada
United
States
Europe
Lifeco
Corporate
Total
Income
Total net premiums
$
3,266
$
1,148
$
5,923
$
—
$
10,337
Net investment income
Regular net investment income
663
460
451
4
1,578
Changes in fair value through profit or loss
(646)
(160)
(565)
—
(1,371)
Total net investment income
17
300
(114)
4
207
Fee and other income
437
673
373
—
1,483
3,720
2,121
6,182
4
12,027
Benefits and expenses
Paid or credited to policyholders
2,468
1,233
5,345
—
9,046
Other (1)
841
695
436
5
1,977
Financing charges
32
28
8
1
69
Amortization of finite life intangible assets
20
24
10
—
54
Restructuring expenses
—
—
67
—
67
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
359
141
316
(2)
814
Income taxes (recovery)
65
24
19
(1)
107
Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling
interests
294
117
297
(1)
707
Non-controlling interests
(19)
2
1
—
(16)
Net earnings (loss)
313
115
296
(1)
723
Preferred share dividends
29
—
5
—
34
Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation
284
115
291
(1)
689
Impact of capital allocation
31
(2)
(28)
(1)
—
Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders
$
315
$
113
$
263
$
(2)
$
689
(1)
Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
Canada
United
States(2)
Europe
Lifeco
Corporate
Total
Income
Total net premiums
$
9,918
$
(10,647)
$
15,761
$
—
$
15,032
Net investment income
Regular net investment income
2,105
1,432
1,161
1
4,699
Changes in fair value through profit or loss
3,602
1,434
3,676
—
8,712
Total net investment income
5,707
2,866
4,837
1
13,411
Fee and other income
1,309
3,088
1,169
—
5,566
16,934
(4,693)
21,767
1
34,009
Benefits and expenses
Paid or credited to policyholders
13,157
(7,049)
19,214
—
25,322
Other (1)
2,570
2,132
1,372
16
6,090
Financing charges
96
88
27
3
214
Amortization of finite life intangible assets
67
62
35
—
164
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
1,044
74
1,119
(18)
2,219
Income taxes (recovery)
137
4
94
(5)
230
Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling
interests
907
70
1,025
(13)
1,989
Non-controlling interests
43
—
—
—
43
Net earnings (loss)
864
70
1,025
(13)
1,946
Preferred share dividends
85
—
15
—
100
Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation
779
70
1,010
(13)
1,846
Impact of capital allocation
84
(10)
(72)
(2)
—
Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders
$
863
$
60
$
938
$
(15)
$
1,846
(1)
Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.
(2)
Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3 to the Company's September
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018
Canada
United
States
Europe
Lifeco
Corporate
Total
Income
Total net premiums
$
9,558
$
3,116
$
13,742
$
—
$
26,416
Net investment income
Regular net investment income
1,941
1,363
1,413
9
4,726
Changes in fair value through profit or loss
(731)
(1,000)
(1,477)
—
(3,208)
Total net investment income
1,210
363
(64)
9
1,518
Fee and other income
1,308
1,959
1,132
—
4,399
12,076
5,438
14,810
9
32,333
Benefits and expenses
Paid or credited to policyholders
8,291
2,879
12,212
—
23,382
Other (1)
2,469
2,055
1,351
15
5,890
Financing charges
96
26
28
1
151
Amortization of finite life intangible assets
60
67
26
—
153
Restructuring expenses
—
—
67
—
67
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
1,160
411
1,126
(7)
2,690
Income taxes (recovery)
203
68
68
(2)
337
Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling
interests
957
343
1,058
(5)
2,353
Non-controlling interests
(2)
3
1
—
2
Net earnings (loss)
959
340
1,057
(5)
2,351
Preferred share dividends
86
—
14
—
100
Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation
873
340
1,043
(5)
2,251
Impact of capital allocation
92
(7)
(81)
(4)
—
Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders
$
965
$
333
$
962
$
(9)
$
2,251
(1)
Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.
