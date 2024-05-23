|
23.05.2024 12:03:00
Greatland grows exploration portfolio in Western Australia
Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) is expanding its exploration portfolio in Western Australia with the acquisition of a new tenement, which is part of the Mt Egerton gold-copper project.The company said the Woodlands property is highly under-explored, offering potential for significant gold and copper deposits due to its geological features and structures that are conducive to mineralization. Greatland has identified that the area contains mantle tapping structures, which are a critical component in the formation of large-scale gold and copper mineral systems.The tenement includes a 25km strike length of mantle tapping structures, which are a key component in the formation of large-scale gold and copper mineral systems.Greatland Gold said there is already an Indigenous Land Use agreement in place at Woodlands.The company plans to speed up the exploration process by using current agreements with indigenous landowners, making exploration activities quick and efficient. The first exploration activities at Mount Egerton will include reviewing existing data and collecting samples on the ground, using cost-effective and efficient methods.Greatland is simultaneously evaluating the option of buying back a majority stake in the Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia from Newmont (NYSE: NEM)(TSX: NGT), if the gold giant decides to sell it. Havieron, in which Newmont has a 70% stake, is Greatland’s flagship project. It was one of the assets the world’s largest gold miner singled out as one of the projects it will offload following its acquisition of Australia’s Newcrest Mining in November.Greatland says it has a right of refusal over the Newmont interest ahead of any sale to a third party. Havieron was discovered by the Australian junior in 2018 and it has been working on it since. The property is located only 45 km from the Telfer mine, another former Newcrest asset that Newmont plans to sell. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.