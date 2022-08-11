Greeley and Hansen Architects Appoints New Principal

Brent Sevcik Named Principal of Global Engineering Firm's Architectural Practice

CHICAGO, Aug 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm in the water infrastructure sector, has named Brent Sevcik as a Principal of Greeley and Hansen Architects, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greeley and Hansen. As Principal, Sevcik will oversee and direct day-to-day business operations and advance strategic growth plans for Greeley and Hansen's architectural services practice.

"Brent is a highly experienced architect who has designed and worked on a wide range of water, wastewater, and solid waste facilities as well as other residential, municipal, commercial, and mixed-use projects," said John C. Robak, Chief Executive Officer of Greeley and Hansen. "He has proven expertise in building design and construction as well as resource efficiency, and he has been instrumental in developing building systems that maximize flood resiliency for our clients."

Sevcik is a licensed architect in three states, a LEED AP, and an Envision Sustainability Professional (ENV SP). He earned a Masters of Architecture from Iowa State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Iowa. Sevcik is also a member of the American Institute of Architects, the United States Green Building Council-Green (USGBC), and the Chicago Architecture Center.

About Greeley and Hansen Architects

Greeley and Hansen Architects is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greeley and Hansen, a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm serving the water sector since 1914. Greeley and Hansen Architects is a full-service architectural firm with proven expertise to meet the varied needs of municipal and industrial clients today and in the future. The firm offers a complete range of architectural services to successfully deliver projects from planning and design through construction services. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

