28.01.2022 12:11:22
Green energy measures saving households £1,000 a year - analysis
Savings come largely from efficient electrical appliances and boilers but insulation could halve future billsEnergy efficiency measures have already saved the average British household about £1,000 a year in energy bills, and further insulation and home improvements could halve future bills, analysis has shown.But the future savings are unlikely to be realised unless the government focuses swiftly on insulation, as the savings to date have come largely from efficiency improvements in electrical appliances and boilers, which will not be repeated. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
