|
15.07.2022 17:00:42
Green Fuels for Denmark receives IPCEI status
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
15.7.2022 17:00:22 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Last year, the Danish government shortlisted Green Fuels for Denmark as one of two Danish Power-to-X projects eligible for public funding, provided that the European Commission recognises it as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), contributing to sustainable economic growth, job creation and the competitiveness of the EU economy. Today, the European Commission has granted IPCEI status to Green Fuels for Denmark, which aims to produce large quantities of sustainable green fuels for road, maritime and air transport in the Copenhagen area.
Green Fuels for Denmark is being developed by Ørsted in partnership with leading off-takers in heavy road transport (DSV), shipping (Maersk and DFDS), and aviation (Copenhagen Airports, SAS). The Danish government has earmarked a total of DKK 850 million of funding for the two shortlisted projects.
The funding will help enable the consortium behind Green Fuels for Denmark to develop the first phases of the project as part of the industrialisation of renewable hydrogen and green fuels needed to compete with fossil-based alternatives.
Olivia Breese, Senior Vice President and Head of P2X of Ørsted, says:
Were very pleased that Green Fuels for Denmark has been identified as being of common European interest. IPCEI is a key enabler for creating a green and energy independent Europe, as it will unlock substantial amounts of funding to mature the Power-to-X industry, a central alternative to imported fossil fuels. This and other IPCEI projects in our portfolio represent the second stage of our Power-to-X journey in which we start introducing large-scale facilities across four important sectors: refining, heavy industry, chemicals production and heavy transport.
She continues: The scale-up of Power-to-X is dependent on the availability of large-scale renewable electricity, and we urge governments across Europe to dramatically accelerate the deployment of offshore and onshore wind and solar PV in order to deliver on Europes ambition to lead in Power-to-X.
Power-to-X is emerging as a cornerstone technology in the fight against climate change in the hard-to-abate sectors and as a clear, homegrown European industrial strength. Ørsted has set the ambition to become a global leader in renewable hydrogen and green fuels, and the company is building a strong and diverse portfolio of Power-to-X projects across industries and geographies. The European Commissions decision to award IPCEI status to the flagship project Green Fuels for Denmark is testimony to the strength and maturity of Ørsteds Power-to-X pipeline which is based on concrete, feasible, and scalable projects in partnership with key off-takers.
Green Fuels for Denmark is located in Copenhagen, Denmark. When fully developed it aims to reach a total electrolysis capacity of 1,300 MW. The project will be constructed in phases.
Subject to final investment decisions, phase 1 could enter commercial operations in 2023, phase 2a in 2025, and phase 2b in 2027.
In addition to Green Fuels for Denmark, three other Ørsted projects have been shortlisted in the IPCEI process: Haddock (the Netherlands, in collaboration with Yara), HySCALE100 (Germany, with several partners), and Lingen Green Hydrogen (Germany, in partnership with bp). The EU Commission is expected to finalise its IPCEI notification process by end of 2022.
About Ørsted A/S
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the worlds most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|175184
|EQS News ID:
|1399307
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.22
|Green Fuels for Denmark receives IPCEI status (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Ørsted awarded contract for worlds single biggest offshore wind farm (EQS Group)
|
16.06.22
|Ørsted comments on media speculations regarding an acquisition of French/German onshore power platform Ostwind (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|22.02.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.01.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|109,30
|0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.