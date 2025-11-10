

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its annual Green Gains: Unlocking Commercial Real Estate Value Through Sustainability report. This report aims to explore how sustainability influences operational performance, asset value, and investment decisions within the commercial real estate (CRE) sector within the Chinese mainland. It provides a comprehensive examination of key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) drivers, policy frameworks, market trends, and benchmarking tools such as GRESB, with the goal of equipping stakeholders with actionable insights for navigating a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape.



Market Demand for Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Buildings



In the context of commercial real estate, sustainability refers to the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles throughout the lifecycle of a building – from design and construction to operation and eventual redevelopment. It encompasses energy efficiency, resource conservation, occupant well-being, ethical governance, and resilience to climate risks.



Demand for sustainable commercial real estate on the Chinese mainland is steadily rising, driven by a convergence of regulatory, investor, and occupier pressures. Although the market is still maturing, sustainable assets are increasingly recognised as sources of long-term value, risk mitigation, and competitive differentiation.



Sustainability Factors Impacting Real Estate Performance



The integration of sustainability into CRE is no longer a niche or optional undertaking – it is a fundamental driver of asset performance. As ESG expectations from investors, regulators, and occupiers continue to evolve, sustainability factors are becoming decisive in shaping market competitiveness and long-term value creation. This is especially evident on the Chinese mainland, where national policies, urban planning priorities, and the rise of domestic green finance are accelerating the shift toward sustainable buildings.



While challenges remain – particularly around retrofit costs, data transparency, and regulatory inconsistencies – market leaders are overcoming these barriers through targeted strategies, PropTech solutions, and stakeholder engagement. Real estate stakeholders who embed ESG into their core operations and investment decisions will be best positioned to unlock longterm value, attract responsible capital, and remain resilient in an evolving market landscape.



Future Outlook



The landscape of sustainable real estate is evolving rapidly, driven by a convergence of regulatory mandates, investor demands, technological advancements, and climate commitments. A growing number of governments, cities, and corporations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions, setting a new benchmark for the real estate industry. This shift is reshaping both new development and asset management strategies. AI, data analytics, and digital twins will play a transformative role in enabling smarter, faster, and more accurate sustainability decisions. Meanwhile, investors are increasingly using GRESB scores not only as benchmarks, but also as tools for risk pricing and capital allocation. This evolution will require market participants to adopt a more integrated, forward-looking approach to ESG management – where sustainability is embedded into strategy, culture, and financial planning.



Alton Wong, Head of Sustainability Advisory Services, Head of Advisory Services, Valuation and Advisory Services, Greater China, said, "Sustainability has become an inevitable trend in the development of the commercial real estate on the Chinese mainland. By integrating the concept of sustainability throughout the entire life cycle of commercial buildings, these projects can achieve coordinated development in the economic, social, and environmental spheres, unlocking vast potential for green returns. In future market competition, the commercial buildings that actively embrace sustainability and continuously innovate in green practices will stand out and become leaders and beneficiaries in the industry's advancement."



Shaun Brodie, Head of Research Content, Greater China, said, "Sustainability has brought a good number of opportunities to the commercial real estate sector. Projects that embrace sustainability can reduce operational costs and enhance energy utilisation efficiency, thereby expanding the profit margins. An increasing number of investors are taking sustainability as a crucial consideration factor in their investment decisions. Meanwhile, real estate enterprises that integrate ESG principles into their core operations and investment decisions can also establish a favourable corporate image, bolster their market competitiveness, and lay a solid foundation for their long-term and stable development."



Please click here to download the full report

