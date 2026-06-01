Green GSM And PNB Signs Strategic Financial Partnership To Support The Expansion Of All-Electric Mobility In The Philippines



EQS Newswire / 01/06/2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPONES - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - Green GSM Philippines and Philippine National Bank (PNB) officially announced a strategic partnership in financial and digital banking services to support the operations and expansion of Green GSM's all-electric ride-hailing ecosystem in the Philippines. The agreement marks the next step in Green GSM's strategy to develop the infrastructure supporting its electric mobility model, as the company continues to expand across major urban areas and gradually build a sustainable long-term operating ecosystem in the Philippine market.



Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM's operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM's fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines.



Alongside the credit facility, the two parties also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM's driver network. Through PNB's corporate banking platform and digitized onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands driver network.



As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale.



In the Philippines, Green GSM is building mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardized operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions.



"We appreciate Green GSM's long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility, but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations," said Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNB. "The transition toward sustainable transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion."



Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, Chief Executive Officer of Green GSM Philippines, said: "For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet, but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardized, and capable of sustainable long-term growth. Our partnership with PNB will help strengthen the financial and operational foundations needed to enhance service quality and support Green GSM's continued expansion in the Philippines."



Green GSM develops its all-electric mobility model through the combination of technology, standardized operating systems, and professionally trained drivers. The platform is supported by real-time monitoring and operational systems designed to maintain service consistency across major urban areas.



The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM's long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems in order to maintain service quality as operations scale further.



Hashtag: #GreenSM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About GSM & Green SM GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is a pioneering multi-platform company operating all-electric ride-hailing services. With a focus on sustainable transport development, GSM operates a mobility model powered entirely by



Green GSM is GSM's official brand in the Philippines and is part of the broader Green SM global ecosystem, alongside Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green SM in Indonesia. Across all markets, the brand focuses on delivering modern mobility experiences through VinFast electric vehicles, professional drivers, and operating systems built around safety, consistency, and service quality.



About Philippine National Bank (PNB)



Philippine National Bank (PNB) is one of the Philippines' largest private commercial banks in terms of assets and deposits. The bank provides a full range of financial and banking services to individual customers, businesses, institutions, and overseas Filipino communities. With a history spanning more than a century, PNB continues to focus on growth strategies driven by digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable development in the financial sector.





News Source: Green SM

Alongside the credit facility, the two parties also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM's driver network. Through PNB's corporate banking platform and digitized onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands driver network.As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale.In the Philippines, Green GSM is building mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardized operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions.said, said:Green GSM develops its all-electric mobility model through the combination of technology, standardized operating systems, and professionally trained drivers. The platform is supported by real-time monitoring and operational systems designed to maintain service consistency across major urban areas.The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM's long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems in order to maintain service quality as operations scale further.Hashtag: #GreenSMThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.is a pioneering multi-platform company operating all-electric ride-hailing services. With a focus on sustainable transport development, GSM operates a mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles, combining technology, service standards, and operational ecosystems to support the future of low-emission urban mobility.is GSM's official brand in the Philippines and is part of the broader Green SM global ecosystem, alongside Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green SM in Indonesia. Across all markets, the brand focuses on delivering modern mobility experiences through VinFast electric vehicles, professional drivers, and operating systems built around safety, consistency, and service quality.is one of the Philippines' largest private commercial banks in terms of assets and deposits. The bank provides a full range of financial and banking services to individual customers, businesses, institutions, and overseas Filipino communities. With a history spanning more than a century, PNB continues to focus on growth strategies driven by digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable development in the financial sector.News Source: Green SM 01/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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