Green Hydrogen Systems and Bilfinger collaborate on green hydrogen projects

Kolding, Denmark, 20 March 2024 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S and Bilfinger, a global industrial services provider, have established a strategic collaboration to advance green hydrogen projects.

This collaboration combines Bilfinger's unparalleled expertise in engineering, maintenance, modifications, and operations services with Green Hydrogen Systems standardised and modular pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology offerings. The partnership between Bilfinger and GHS is non-exclusive and allows both parties to replicate similar collaboration agreements with other entities, supporting openness and innovation within the green hydrogen sector.

The key to this collaboration is the development of green hydrogen project concepts that range from 50 to 100 MW. This initiative will map the technical and commercial interfaces between Green Hydrogen Systems and Bilfinger, paving the way for the industrial-scale implementation of Power-to-X projects.

"We are excited to start a collaboration with Bilfinger. By combining our two companies’ strengths in electrolyser technology and project development, we aim to unlock the full potential of green hydrogen by realising scale and optimisation through standardisation and simplification of project development," says Søren Rydbirk, Chief Commercial Officer at Green Hydrogen Systems.

"We believe the engineering knowledge & the construction experience of Bilfinger is complementary to the technology and capability of Green Hydrogen Systems. The two companies share a passion and drive to deliver the best-engineered solutions safely, sustainably, and competitively. We look forward to supporting GHS in a common development path aimed at the realization of a first commercial plant," says Massimo Pardocchi, President of Energy Transition at Bilfinger.

About Green Hydrogen Systems:

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers for producing green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emissions in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

About Bilfinger:

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider. The aim of the Group's activities is to increase the efficiency and sustainability of customers in the process industry and to establish itself as the number one partner in the market for this purpose. Bilfinger’s comprehensive portfolio covers the entire value chain, from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas. With its ~30,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.5 billion in financial year 2023. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic thrusts: repositioning itself as a leader in increasing efficiency and sustainability, and driving operational excellence to improve the organizational performance.

Jesper Buhl, Head of External Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

