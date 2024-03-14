Company Announcement 05/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to its Board of Directors

Kolding, Denmark, 14 March 2024 – In connection with today’s Board of Directors meeting in Green Hydrogen Systems, the Company announces future changes to its Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on 09 April 2024.

After serving on the Board of Directors since December 2020 and taking on the responsibility of Chairman in June 2022, Christian Clausen has decided not to seek reelection to Green Hydrogen Systems’ Board at the Annual General Meeting.

Simon Krogsgaard Ibsen, who has been serving on the Board of Directors since December 2020, has also decided not to seek reelection.

The Board of Directors will nominate Andreas Naun, former CEO of Siemens Renewable Energy and Thomas Broe-Andersen, former senior partner at FSN Capital, as candidates for the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems for election at the Annual General Meeting.

Andreas Nauen, born in 1964, is a German national and former CEO of Siemens Wind Power and Siemens Gamesa. He holds a diploma in mechanical engineering from the University of Duisburg-Essen.

Thomas Broe-Andersen, born in 1972, is a Danish national and former Senior Partner in FSN Capital, a European Private Equity company. He holds a master's in accounting and finance (Cand. Merc.) from the Aarhus School of Business.

If elected at the Annual General Meeting, Andreas Nauen and Thomas Broe-Andersen will be considered independent board members.

Green Hydrogen Systems will hold its Annual General Meeting on 09 April 2024.

Jesper Buhl, Head of External Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

