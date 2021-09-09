Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) to Become First Hemp Company to Develop ESG Report Using SASB Framework

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – GREEN HYGIENICS Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics” or the "Company”), is pleased to be the first industrial hemp company in the U.S. to announce the publication of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report”) using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.



This inaugural report demonstrates the Company's goal to set the benchmark in the industry and advance a more sustainable future through three distinct areas: economic viability, eco-responsibility and social equity. To fulfill the Company’s mission to enhance long-term company value while promoting a more transparent path of sustainable development, Green Hygienics worked closely with Keramida Inc., a premier environmental engineering and sustainability consulting firm serving clients worldwide.

"Our financial and operational performance and key strategic objectives are dependent on our relationships and understanding our environmental impact. Our ESG Report will set key performance indicators and provide coherent information useful to our stakeholders,” states Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics.

It is perfect timing for Green Hygienics to contribute to this growing regulatory landscape and embrace the principles of ESG reporting, as reflected by Nasdaq’s recent launch of a new ESG datahub. James McKeone, vice president and head of European Data at Nasdaq stated, "Nasdaq ESG Data Hub responds to the growing demand for more specialized and high-quality data, helping investors to make more intelligent and well-rounded investment decisions.”

Green Hygienics’ corporate mission to fulfill its corporate responsibility towards sustainability and mitigating the devastating effects of climate change was enhanced on June 1, 2021, when the Company became a proud member of the 1% for the Planet program. Members pledge to donate 1% of future profits to nonprofit organizations tackling our planet’s most pressing environmental issues.

To read the full ESG Report, click here.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

"Hygienics” is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet; it’s our core mission, and at the heart of every decision we make as a company.

As more and more consumers prioritize their health and demand transparency and integrity from the companies that create their products, Green Hygienics will be recognized as the most reliable, safe, and secure choice in the market for CBD and hemp products. To deliver on this promise, we maintain a constant commitment to sustainable farming practices, cutting-edge science, and industry-leading certifiability.

Generating peak value from a plant of this caliber requires prioritizing innovative processing methods and impeccable attention to detail. Creating a secure supply chain and reliable long-term source for high-grade CBD is a corporate strategy for Green Hygienics, coupled with a mission to preserve and protect a valuable natural resource.

As Green Hygienics evolves and expands, its path is clear and uncompromised, creating pure, non-psychoactive nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, topical, and industrial products from the highly sustainable hemp plant to benefit people and preserve the planet.

For more information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.greenhygienics.com

For more information about Keramida Inc. and SASB standards please visit their websites at: www.keramida.com and www.sasb.org.

For more information on the exemplary work being done by 1% for the Planet, please visit: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.