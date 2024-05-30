Green Light for EVIG in Europe – Clean Motion Leads the Way for the Future of the Automotive Industry

Swedish Clean Motion has received a green light for its solar-powered vehicle EVIG in the EU. Now, the company is ready to conquer the European market and set a new standard for sustainable commercial electric vehicles.



Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-05-30

Swedish e-mobility company Clean Motion announced yesterday that their vehicle EVIG has met all requirements and passed all tests for a European Whole Vehicle Type Approval. This means that EVIG can now be sold and registered throughout the EU. The company is now awaiting the administrative processing, which is expected to take 4 weeks.

Clean Motion manufactures lightweight solar-powered electric vehicles, and with its latest vehicle EVIG for last-mile delivery, it is set to challenge the commercial vehicle market segment in a fundamental way.

"Low cost, solar power, and radically less emissions in manufacturing make Clean Motion stand out. We are leading the way for the future of the automotive industry," says Sofia Haby, CEO of Clean Motion.

With EVIG, Clean Motion positions itself to meet the growing demand for light commercial electric vehicles in Europe and to capture a significant market share. Driven by the transition to sustainable cities and the EU's Mission: "100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030," the European market is expected to grow tenfold, with annual sales reaching 1.3 million vehicles by 2030.

Clean Motion has inquiries from delivery and courier companies across Europe. The company currently has several customers looking to future-proof their operations by purchasing vehicles allowed to operate in city centers. Demand for EVIG is high, and Clean Motion will prioritize deliveries to larger customers where future order volumes are estimated by customers to exceed 100 vehicles. Distributors in Southern Europe will also receive early vehicle deliveries.

The company is currently working on building a robust distribution and service network to secure large-scale customers across Europe. In the Swedish market, the focus will be on strategic partnerships with customers looking to be part of the further development of EVIG.

