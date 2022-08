Green party calls for nationalisation of big five energy firms

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Greens also want energy price cap rolled back to last autumn’s level, part-funded by taxes on rich peopleThe Greens have called for the permanent nationalisation of the main energy supply companies and for domestic fuel bills to be reduced to the level of last autumn, describing this as a solution to the failed experiment with a market-based energy system.In a proposal that goes well beyond Labour’s idea for a freeze on energy bills for at least six months, the Greens said nationalising the main five energy firms was a necessary part of a plan sufficiently ambitious “to avoid a catastrophe this winter”. Continue reading...