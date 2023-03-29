Green Plains Chairman Wayne Hoovestol To Retire

(RTTNews) - Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Wednesday announced that Wayne Hoovestol, long-time Chairman of its Board of Directors, will retire at the end of his current term.

Hoovestol has served as a director on the Board since 2006 and Chairman since 2008. With Hoovestol's retirement, the Board will be reduced from nine to eight directors. The board will elect a new Chairperson following the Annual Meeting.

"Wayne has been an incredible champion for Green Plains and our stakeholders for the past 17 years; his insightful, thoughtful and steady leadership of the Board has been invaluable to Green Plains, especially as we transform the company," said Todd Becker, President and CEO. "On behalf of the Board and all of our employees, we want to thank him for his years of dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the company. It has been an honor to work with Wayne since 2008 and I also want to personally thank him for his unwavering partnership and support."