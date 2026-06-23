Green SM officially launches all-electric ride-hailing service in Kazakhstan



EQS Newswire / 23/06/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - Green SM has officially launched its all-electric ride-hailing service in Kazakhstan, marking the company's first presence in Central Asia. The launch also represents Green SM's expansion into its sixth international market, reinforcing its long-term global growth strategy.





The launch ceremony was held in Almaty with the attendance of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Le, Appointed Ambassador of Viet Nam to Kazakhstan; Mr. Berikbol Shatabayevich Mandibayev, Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Investment of Almaty; along with representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Vietnam in Kazakhstan, and strategic partners, businesses and organizations across the transportation, energy, technology, finance, infrastructure and service sectors.



In its initial phase, Green SM will operate in Almaty with a fleet of



Alongside its electric vehicle fleet, Green SM continues to invest in the development of its Green Drivers through comprehensive training programs covering operations, safety, and customer service. This forms part of the company's ongoing efforts to maintain consistent service standards and deliver safe and dependable transportation experiences for users in Kazakhstan.



To celebrate the launch, Green SM is offering a promotion of 26%, up to KZT 2,626 for customers booking rides through the Green SM application. Users in Kazakhstan can now access Green SM services via the Green SM app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.



In parallel with the service launch, Green SM has established partnerships with five strategic partners across the transportation, tourism, technology, and service sectors through the Green Alliance Frontier initiative. The initiative serves as a platform connecting organizations that share a commitment to sustainable development and creating positive impacts for local communities across multiple markets.



Mr. Nguyen Quoc Tuan, Global Chief Executive Officer of GSM, said: "Kazakhstan is a market with strong potential, dynamic growth, and rising expectations for modern services. We come to Kazakhstan with respect for the market, a long-term commitment to investment, and a desire to work alongside local partners in developing high-quality mobility solutions that meet the everyday needs of the community. At Green SM, we believe sustainable growth must be built on trust and meaningful value for society. That is the foundation we hope to build together with our customers, partners, and the people of Kazakhstan in the years ahead."



Kazakhstan is experiencing the rapid development of modern urban centers alongside rising expectations for quality of life and better services. Green SM's presence in Kazakhstan reflects the company's long-term vision of bringing all-electric mobility solutions closer to users in more regions around the world. Green SM enters Kazakhstan with the aspiration of contributing to better mobility experiences for local communities: quieter journeys along busy city streets, more comfortable travel in everyday life, and greater reliability through service standards that are consistently maintained across every trip.



Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates a green mobility ecosystem across Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Kazakhstan. With an all-electric fleet, a technology-driven platform, and consistently applied operational standards, Green SM is steadily expanding its green mobility ecosystem across international markets, with the goal of providing modern, safe, and sustainable transportation solutions for communities around the world.



Hashtag: #GreenSM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Green SM

The launch ceremony was held in Almaty with the attendance of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Le, Appointed Ambassador of Viet Nam to Kazakhstan; Mr. Berikbol Shatabayevich Mandibayev, Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Investment of Almaty; along with representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Vietnam in Kazakhstan, and strategic partners, businesses and organizations across the transportation, energy, technology, finance, infrastructure and service sectors.In its initial phase, Green SM will operate in Almaty with a fleet of VinFast VF 6 Eco vehicles, an all-electric SUV designed to meet the needs of everyday urban travel. Combining quiet operation, a comfortable cabin, and modern safety features, the VinFast VF 6 Eco is expected to provide residents and visitors in Almaty with a more convenient, reliable, and enjoyable mobility experience.Alongside its electric vehicle fleet, Green SM continues to invest in the development of its Green Drivers through comprehensive training programs covering operations, safety, and customer service. This forms part of the company's ongoing efforts to maintain consistent service standards and deliver safe and dependable transportation experiences for users in Kazakhstan.To celebrate the launch, Green SM is offering a promotion of 26%, up to KZT 2,626 for customers booking rides through the Green SM application. Users in Kazakhstan can now access Green SM services via the Green SM app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.In parallel with the service launch, Green SM has established partnerships with five strategic partners across the transportation, tourism, technology, and service sectors through the Green Alliance Frontier initiative. The initiative serves as a platform connecting organizations that share a commitment to sustainable development and creating positive impacts for local communities across multiple markets., said:Kazakhstan is experiencing the rapid development of modern urban centers alongside rising expectations for quality of life and better services. Green SM's presence in Kazakhstan reflects the company's long-term vision of bringing all-electric mobility solutions closer to users in more regions around the world. Green SM enters Kazakhstan with the aspiration of contributing to better mobility experiences for local communities: quieter journeys along busy city streets, more comfortable travel in everyday life, and greater reliability through service standards that are consistently maintained across every trip.Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates a green mobility ecosystem across Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Kazakhstan. With an all-electric fleet, a technology-driven platform, and consistently applied operational standards, Green SM is steadily expanding its green mobility ecosystem across international markets, with the goal of providing modern, safe, and sustainable transportation solutions for communities around the world.Hashtag: #GreenSMThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Green SM 23/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News