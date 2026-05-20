Green SM Partners With Korlantas Polri To Advance Driver Safety Standards In Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 20/05/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - Green SM, Indonesia's first all-electric ride-hailing service, has partnered with the Traffic Corps of the Indonesian National Police (Korlantas Polri) to launch a large-scale driver safety and professional standards training program in Indonesia. The initiative begins with more than 300 driver partners and is expected to expand to approximately 7,000 participants nationwide this year.



Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, with Dirkamsel Korlantas Polri Brigadier General Pol. Prianto, following the signing of a MoU at the opening of Green SM's driver safety training program at ISDC Serpong, May 18, 2026.

Held at the Indonesia Safety Driving Center (ISDC) in Serpong on May 18, 2026, the program provided participants with practical instruction in defensive driving, emergency response, professional driving ethics, and Indonesian traffic regulations. The initiative combines classroom learning with hands-on exercises conducted in a controlled training environment at one of Indonesia's leading driving safety facilities. The program reflects Green SM's long-term commitment to building a professional driver network while promoting safer mobility experiences and higher service standards for Indonesian communities.



Since its launch in Indonesia in December 2024, Green SM had already implemented regular internal training programs for driver partners, focusing on safe driving practices, real-world situation handling, customer service standards, and traffic law compliance. Through this partnership, Green SM aims to further strengthen and standardize its training initiatives while also contributing to broader road safety awareness across Indonesia.



As of April 2026, Green SM vehicles have traveled more than 109 million kilometers across Indonesia, contributing to the reduction of approximately 20.9 thousand tons of



Korlantas Polri, the national authority responsible for traffic management, law enforcement, and road safety education across Indonesia, is supporting the initiative as part of broader efforts to encourage safer and more disciplined driving practices nationwide.



This program marks an important first step in the collaboration between Green SM and Korlantas Polri. Both parties expect to explore additional initiatives in the future to promote responsible driving practices and contribute positively to Indonesia's evolving transportation ecosystem.



Mr. Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, shared: "Our driver partners represent Green SM in every journey they complete. Through this program, we aim to strengthen their practical driving skills, road safety awareness, and service professionalism, while continuing to elevate the overall customer experience across Indonesia. At Green SM, safety is not only an operational standard, but also a long-term commitment embedded in how we develop and deliver our services in Indonesia. We are honored to work with Korlantas Polri and hope this collaboration can create meaningful benefits for both our drivers and the wider community."



Head of the Traffic Corps (Kakorlantas) of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Agus Suryonugroho, stated, "The training is part of an effort to promote road safety, security, order, and smooth traffic flow. This collaboration in enhancing driver capabilities is important as part of efforts to improve driver professionalism, as the driver aspect plays a crucial role. We hope this initiative can serve as a benchmark."



Through this initiative, Green SM and Korlantas Polri aim to promote higher standards of responsibility and professionalism that benefit drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and the broader transportation ecosystem across Indonesia.

Hashtag: #GreenSM

Held at the Indonesia Safety Driving Center (ISDC) in Serpong on May 18, 2026, the program provided participants with practical instruction in defensive driving, emergency response, professional driving ethics, and Indonesian traffic regulations. The initiative combines classroom learning with hands-on exercises conducted in a controlled training environment at one of Indonesia's leading driving safety facilities. The program reflects Green SM's long-term commitment to building a professional driver network while promoting safer mobility experiences and higher service standards for Indonesian communities.Since its launch in Indonesia in December 2024, Green SM had already implemented regular internal training programs for driver partners, focusing on safe driving practices, real-world situation handling, customer service standards, and traffic law compliance. Through this partnership, Green SM aims to further strengthen and standardize its training initiatives while also contributing to broader road safety awareness across Indonesia.As of April 2026, Green SM vehicles have traveled more than 109 million kilometers across Indonesia, contributing to the reduction of approximately 20.9 thousand tons of CO2 emisssions, equivalent to the annual carbon absorption capacity of more than 964 thousand trees. As the company continues to expand, Green SM remains focused on supporting driver capability development and service quality initiatives to support safer and more reliable mobility experiences. Safety remains one of Green SM's core operational priorities, spanning driver training, service standards, and the overall customer journey across every ride.Korlantas Polri, the national authority responsible for traffic management, law enforcement, and road safety education across Indonesia, is supporting the initiative as part of broader efforts to encourage safer and more disciplined driving practices nationwide.This program marks an important first step in the collaboration between Green SM and Korlantas Polri. Both parties expect to explore additional initiatives in the future to promote responsible driving practices and contribute positively to Indonesia's evolving transportation ecosystem., shared:."Through this initiative, Green SM and Korlantas Polri aim to promote higher standards of responsibility and professionalism that benefit drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and the broader transportation ecosystem across Indonesia.Hashtag: #GreenSM The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About GSM & Green SM GSM (Green and Smart Mobility) is a pioneering company in electric mobility, founded by Ph?m Nh?t Vu?ng. The company is building an integrated mobility ecosystem powered by VinFast electric vehicles, intelligent technology, and a professional operating network.



The GSM ecosystem currently consists of four core companies:



Green SM – GSM's all-electric ride-hailing brand.

VinDT – the professional driver training and testing company.

VinBus – the electric bus operating company.

Green Future – the company providing electric vehicle rental solutions. Green SM is GSM's global all-electric ride-hailing brand, offering high-quality transportation services using a 100% electric fleet of cars and motorbikes. Combining smart technology with a professional driver network, Green SM delivers a mobility experience that is safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible.



Green SM currently operates in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines, advancing GSM's mission to provide safe and dependable green journeys for everyone while helping shape a more sustainable future for urban transportation worldwide.





News Source: Green SM

Green SM is GSM's global all-electric ride-hailing brand, offering high-quality transportation services using a 100% electric fleet of cars and motorbikes. Combining smart technology with a professional driver network, Green SM delivers a mobility experience that is safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible.Green SM currently operates in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines, advancing GSM's mission to provide safe and dependable green journeys for everyone while helping shape a more sustainable future for urban transportation worldwide.News Source: Green SM 20/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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