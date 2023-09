Green target delay will lead to higher bills for low-income tenants, say experts

Requirement for landlords to meet stricter energy efficiency standards has been droppedLow-income tenants will face higher energy bills as a result of the government’s decision to scrap plans to force private landlords to upgrade their properties to make them more energy efficient, experts have said.The requirement for landlords to meet stricter energy efficiency standards, put out for consultation by the government two years ago, was dropped by the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday when he announced the scrapping or delay of a range of green measures he said imposed a direct cost on consumers. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel