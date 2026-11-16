Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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16.11.2026 18:15:02
Green Thumb Has $316 Million in Cash, and Same-Store Sales Are Growing Again. Is It the Smartest Pot Stock to Buy?
Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) ended third-quarter 2026 with $316 million in cash, $58.3 million in operating cash flow, and something it hadn't reported in two years: positive same-store sales growth.
The cannabis company's Q3 revenue reached $324.4 million, up 11.3% from a year earlier. Same-store sales increased 3%, reversing a roughly 1% decline in the previous quarter. Given the pricing pressure and competition that continue to plague the U.S. cannabis industry, those results are actually quite encouraging.
Of course, Green Thumb isn't without problems. The company reported a $4.8 million quarterly net loss, and profit margins remain under pressure. Still, its improving retail performance and strong balance sheet make it one of the more interesting cannabis stocks to consider.
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