Green Aktie

Green ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 18:15:02

Green Thumb Has $316 Million in Cash, and Same-Store Sales Are Growing Again. Is It the Smartest Pot Stock to Buy?

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) ended third-quarter 2026 with $316 million in cash, $58.3 million in operating cash flow, and something it hadn't reported in two years: positive same-store sales growth.

The cannabis company's Q3 revenue reached $324.4 million, up 11.3% from a year earlier. Same-store sales increased 3%, reversing a roughly 1% decline in the previous quarter. Given the pricing pressure and competition that continue to plague the U.S. cannabis industry, those results are actually quite encouraging.

Of course, Green Thumb isn't without problems. The company reported a $4.8 million quarterly net loss, and profit margins remain under pressure. Still, its improving retail performance and strong balance sheet make it one of the more interesting cannabis stocks to consider.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Green Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Green Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen