Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
|
14.05.2026 11:25:00
Green Thumb Just Made an Unprecedented Move. Here's What It Means for GTBIF Investors.
The cannabis landscape in the U.S. is different from what it was just a few weeks ago. On April 23, 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued its final rule on the rescheduling of marijuana. Any products containing marijuana that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or are subject to state medical marijuana licenses are now classified as Schedule III, which means that they are viewed as having "a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence." Only one company has acted to capitalize on the DEA's rescheduling so far, though. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) announced on May 4, 2026, that it had submitted applications to the DEA to register some of its state-licensed medical cannabis operations. What does this unprecedented move mean for Green Thumb investors? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!