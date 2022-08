Green Tories call for next PM to take urgent action to insulate homes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Fightback comes amid concerns race to replace Boris Johnson could lead to rollback of environmental policiesA leading group representing green -minded Conservatives has called for the new prime minister to take urgent action to insulate more homes and scale up the installation of heat pumps to help poorer households with energy bills.The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which has the support of 133 Tory MPs, half the backbench parliamentary party, said its plan could be rolled out in parallel with measures to directly help with this winter’s fuel costs and would help move the UK towards its net zero goals, as well as saving people money. Continue reading...