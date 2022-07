Green upgrades could cut UK energy bills by £1,800 a year, finds study

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Homeowners can boost property value by average of £10,000, shows research by WWF and ScottishPowerBritons could cut their annual energy bills while slashing their carbon emissions and boosting the price of their home, research has shown.A study by WWF and ScottishPower has found that installing green technologies could reduce energy bills by up to £1,878 a year and cut home carbon emissions by more than 95% over the lifetime of their installation. Continue reading...