Green Worldwide Shipping® Expands Sustainability Solutions for Supply Chains Through Innovative Partnership with The Uplift Agency

Unique partnership provides the most extensive environmental and human rights solutions for international shippers

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Worldwide Shipping® (Green), a leading provider of international logistics and customs compliance, and The Uplift Agency (Uplift), a sustainability and social impact consulting firm, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will help U.S. companies improve the sustainability of their direct operations and global supply chains.

Green Worldwide Shipping + The Uplift Agency = supply chain meets sustainability

Currently, corporations patch together consulting firms, tech, and multiple external vendors to advance their environmental, social impact, and governance (ESG) goals. Through this partnership, which brings together two businesses with complementary expertise and state-of-the-art technology, companies are now able to streamline solutions and accelerate reaching their sustainability goals.

"Increasingly, our customers want to reduce their environmental and human rights risks across their enterprise, but it's notoriously difficult to manage — especially in the supply chain," said Thomas Jorgensen, president & chief executive officer of Green Worldwide Shipping®. "As a technologically advanced, global transportation & logistics provider, we already bring a unique perspective and supply chain insights for international businesses. Now, with the addition of Uplift's ESG consulting expertise, we can offer customers the most extensive sustainability services in our industry."

Uplift and Green will provide customers with access to sustainability experts, trade lane solutions, and comprehensive consulting. This includes:

Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tracking, management, reduction, and target-setting services including access to Green's new software, which simplifies a company's efforts to map, measure, and mitigate their Scope 3 transportation GHG emissions.

tracking, management, reduction, and target-setting services including access to Green's new software, which simplifies a company's efforts to map, measure, and mitigate their Scope 3 transportation GHG emissions. Sustainable supply chain design and optimization through improved routes, biofuel and electric options, and certified carbon offsets.

through improved routes, biofuel and electric options, and certified carbon offsets. Human rights due diligence implementation through supply chain data collection, risk mapping, policies, and codes of conduct.

implementation through supply chain data collection, risk mapping, policies, and codes of conduct. Human rights compliance with current and forthcoming international and U.S. law and disclosures required by various stakeholders, such as investor groups and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

with current and forthcoming international and U.S. law and disclosures required by various stakeholders, such as investor groups and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ESG and environmental strategy including materiality assessment and plans to reduce energy use, water, waste, emissions, and biodiversity impacts.

including materiality assessment and plans to reduce energy use, water, waste, emissions, and biodiversity impacts. ESG and sustainability communications and reporting including building sustainable brand narratives, communications materials, and sustainability and carbon disclosure reports.

"Working together, we have a tremendous opportunity to help companies at every stage of their sustainable business journey," said Corinne Graper, chief executive officer of The Uplift Agency. "By combining Green Worldwide's cutting-edge technology that maps and manages Scope 3 transportation emissions with Uplift's sustainability consulting, companies with large supply chain footprints will have a singular solution to help them track, mitigate, and communicate their sustainability performance."

Scope 3 emissions — those in a company's supply chain — can make up the largest portion of an organization's total emission impact. Through this comprehensive partnership, companies are now able to improve their environmental and social impacts in one coordinated strategy.

Read more about Green and Uplift's shared services

About Green Worldwide Shipping®

Green Worldwide Shipping® is a private, wholly owned and independent third-party logistics firm founded in 2008 on the basic principles of respect, dedication, and best-in-class customer service. Green's growing team of supply experts are located in over 14 offices across the U.S. and offer global services for ocean shipping, airfreight, customs brokerage, regulatory trade compliance, warehousing, distribution, project cargo and global supply chain visibility for some of the world's leading international brands.

About The Uplift Agency

Uplift is a full-service sustainability and social impact firm specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, improvement plans, reports, and communications. Uplift helps clients build more sustainable and responsible businesses and brands. The agency combines deep technical knowledge in corporate environmental, human rights and social impacts with communications and creative expertise to help companies look better and do better. Uplift's 360-degree approach enables it to partner with and support clients throughout their ESG journey.

Media Contact:

Chris McGrath

The Uplift Agency

202.294.7930

chrismcgrath@theupliftagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-worldwide-shipping-expands-sustainability-solutions-for-supply-chains-through-innovative-partnership-with-the-uplift-agency-301646745.html

SOURCE The Uplift Agency; Green Worldwide Shipping