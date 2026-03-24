Green Xentro scales up taxi deployment to 2,500 fully electric vehicles (BEV) with Green GSM platform in the Philippines



EQS Newswire / 24/03/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST





Green Xentro announced the deployment of a 2,500 fleet of fully electric taxis, now serving passengers in the Philippines through the Green GSM platform. ANTIPOLO CITY, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Green Xentro has launched the initial phase of a 2,500-unit fleet of fully electric (BEV) taxis in Rizal province, under a strategic partnership with the global mobility platform Green GSM. This marks one of the largest BEV taxi rollouts in the Philippines to date, as well as the first large-scale implementation of a partner-led expansion model designed to accelerate electric mobility adoption across emerging markets.

With its scale and structured implementation, the deployment is expected to serve as a model for expanding electric mobility through local partnerships across Southeast Asia.



The deployment builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2025 between Xentro Group and Green GSM. Initially planned at 2,000 vehicles, the fleet has since been expanded to 2,500, reflecting growing operational confidence and long-term commitment from both parties. The Rizal rollout marks the first phase of implementation, with further expansion expected across Metro Manila and adjacent areas.



At the center of this initiative is a partner-led operating model that combines local market leadership with a standardized global platform. Green Xentro leads on-the-ground execution, overseeing operations, driver management, and local market adaptation, while Green GSM provides a fully integrated electric mobility platform encompassing full electric vehicles, technology infrastructure, and standardized service protocols.



The platform is designed to ensure operational consistency at scale, offering real-time fleet monitoring, centralized safety management, and consistent service delivery standards. Each vehicle is equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV, and dashcams, as well as emergency features such as panic buttons, all connected to a 24/7 monitoring center. The entire fleet is also covered by comprehensive insurance policies, reinforcing safety and reliability.



Passengers can expect a more reliable and predictable travel experience, with standardized service quality and fully electric, air-conditioned vehicles. Services are offered with transparent, value-driven pricing and support multiple payment options, including cash and digital platforms. Rides can be accessed via street hailing or the Green GSM mobile app.



On the supply side, the model introduces a salaried driver system to enhance income stability and professional standards in the transport sector. Drivers earn a fixed monthly salary, performance-based incentives, and full statutory benefits, along with structured training programs focused on safety, service quality, and electric vehicle operations.



Beyond mobility, this rollout is expected to boost local economic activity through job creation and ecosystem development, supported by an expanding EV charging network across commercial hubs within the Xentro system. As a fully electric fleet, the deployment also helps national efforts to cut emissions and improve urban air quality, aligning with broader policy goals for energy transition and sustainable urban growth.



Mr. Noel M. Ignacio, CEO of Green Xentro, shared: "We see this as a long-term investment in building a transport system that is more reliable, more structured, and better aligned with the needs of Filipino communities. By combining electric vehicles with a professional driver model, we are creating a service ecosystem that elevates everyday journeys while also improving the quality of livelihoods for drivers. Over time, we believe this approach can help set a new standard for public transport one that balances efficiency, sustainability, and human-centered service."



Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said: "This is not just a fleet deployment. It represents the early stage of a scalable model where strong local partners lead market execution, while Green GSM enables growth through a unified electric mobility platform. We believe this approach can unlock a more practical pathway to green mobility—one that is not only scalable, but also adaptable to the realities of emerging markets. By combining global standards with local expertise, we aim to accelerate adoption in a way that is both commercially viable and operationally sustainable over the long term."



Green Xentro is among the first international partners to adopt the Green GSM operating model. Developed and refined in Vietnam through extensive collaboration with multiple stakeholders, the model has played a key role in shaping a highly integrated and scalable electric mobility ecosystem. Its rollout in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in the model's global expansion, thoughtfully localized to suit market conditions while upholding consistent standards of safety, service excellence, and user experience.

Hashtag: #GreenGSM #GreenXentro

With its scale and structured implementation, the deployment is expected to serve as a model for expanding electric mobility through local partnerships across Southeast Asia.The deployment builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2025 between Xentro Group and Green GSM. Initially planned at 2,000 vehicles, the fleet has since been expanded to 2,500, reflecting growing operational confidence and long-term commitment from both parties. The Rizal rollout marks the first phase of implementation, with further expansion expected across Metro Manila and adjacent areas.At the center of this initiative is a partner-led operating model that combines local market leadership with a standardized global platform. Green Xentro leads on-the-ground execution, overseeing operations, driver management, and local market adaptation, while Green GSM provides a fully integrated electric mobility platform encompassing full electric vehicles, technology infrastructure, and standardized service protocols.The platform is designed to ensure operational consistency at scale, offering real-time fleet monitoring, centralized safety management, and consistent service delivery standards. Each vehicle is equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV, and dashcams, as well as emergency features such as panic buttons, all connected to a 24/7 monitoring center. The entire fleet is also covered by comprehensive insurance policies, reinforcing safety and reliability.Passengers can expect a more reliable and predictable travel experience, with standardized service quality and fully electric, air-conditioned vehicles. Services are offered with transparent, value-driven pricing and support multiple payment options, including cash and digital platforms. Rides can be accessed via street hailing or the Green GSM mobile app.On the supply side, the model introduces a salaried driver system to enhance income stability and professional standards in the transport sector. Drivers earn a fixed monthly salary, performance-based incentives, and full statutory benefits, along with structured training programs focused on safety, service quality, and electric vehicle operations.Beyond mobility, this rollout is expected to boost local economic activity through job creation and ecosystem development, supported by an expanding EV charging network across commercial hubs within the Xentro system. As a fully electric fleet, the deployment also helps national efforts to cut emissions and improve urban air quality, aligning with broader policy goals for energy transition and sustainable urban growth., shared:, said:Green Xentro is among the first international partners to adopt the Green GSM operating model. Developed and refined in Vietnam through extensive collaboration with multiple stakeholders, the model has played a key role in shaping a highly integrated and scalable electric mobility ecosystem. Its rollout in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in the model's global expansion, thoughtfully localized to suit market conditions while upholding consistent standards of safety, service excellence, and user experience.Hashtag: #GreenGSM #GreenXentro The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Green Xentro Green Xentro is an electric mobility company committed to transforming public transportation in the Philippines through innovative, safe, and sustainable EV taxi services. A subsidiary of Xentro Group of Companies owned by their visionary Chairman, Mr. Alexander M. Cruz.

About GSM & Green GSM GSM (Green and Smart Mobility) is the world's first company to operate an all-electric ride-hailing service across multiple platforms. As a pioneer in sustainable transportation, GSM has laid the foundation for a cleaner, more responsible, and future-ready mobility model, while inspiring greener lifestyles in countries rapidly embracing sustainability.



Green GSM is GSM's official brand in the Philippines, operating under the global Green SM brand, alongside Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green SM in Indonesia. Across all markets, the brand offers a refined travel experience with VinFast electric cars, professional drivers, and a service culture centered on safety and care.



News Source: Green GSM

News Source: Green GSM 24/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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