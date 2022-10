Green your pension: how you can help the environment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From switching your investments to putting pressure on providers, you can help fight the climate crisisUK pension funds are worth approximately £3tn with this huge wealth invested in assets all over the world. If you are eager to reduce your carbon footprint, making your pension “green” is 21 times more effective than giving up flying, becoming a vegetarian and changing an energy provider combined, according to the campaign group Make My Money Matter. So how can you make your pension better for the planet? Continue reading...