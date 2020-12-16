Greenbelt Police Department Joins Other Maryland Law Enforcement Agencies Using eSOPH by Miller Mendel, Inc.

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbelt Maryland Police Department went live with their implementation of the eSOPH background investigation system from Miller Mendel, Inc.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Greenbelt Police Department joins several other Maryland agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the Baltimore Police Department and multiple public safety agencies within Anne Arundel County, MD government. With the Greenbelt Police Department's implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the City of Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

ABOUT THE CITY OF GREENBELT AND THEIR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Located in Prince George's County, Maryland, Greenbelt is a city comprised of approximately 23,315 people (2020). Greenbelt is the 11th largest city in the state of Maryland. Greenbelt was one of three experimental and controversial New Deal Greenbelt Towns, thus, it was planned and built by the Federal government. The Greenbelt Police Department covers approximately 6.5 square miles and employs 53 sworn officers and 15 non-sworn support personnel. The Greenbelt Police Department is an accredited law enforcement agency through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

