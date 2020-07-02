Greenberg Traurig advised joint venture in complex multinational closing

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has represented a joint venture between Round Hill Capital and a Middle-Eastern sovereign wealth fund in the acquisition of 14 residential assets (with 821 apartments), located in Apeldoorn, Amersfoort, Deventer and Arnhem in the Netherlands.

A multidisciplinary team of more than one dozen Greenberg Traurig real estate, corporate, tax and finance professionals were involved in the complex, multinational closing in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Jan Kees Brandse and Marijn Bodelier. They were supported by Shareholders Thédoor Melchers, Eric Rosedale, Sabine Schoute, Reinier van de Steenoven, Thomas Timmermans and Paul Westhoff, together with Associates Richelle Baptiste, Jacomijn Christ, Jan Herfkens, Maquina Lamé, Johan Nijmeijer, Rutger Sterk, Radboud de Wit, and Local Partner Linda Thonen.

According to Eric Rosedale, the firm's Head of International Real Estate Practice Development, "This transaction is one of a number of important real estate transactions that our team has concluded in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis across Europe. This successful closing demonstrated both the grit of our professions working under unique circumstances and a longer term positive market view of many of our real estate clients, including in the Netherlands."

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2.200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP